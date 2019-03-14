 India heatwave triggers clashes over water | News | DW | 08.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

India heatwave triggers clashes over water

With temperatures nearing record highs across India, residents of some areas started fighting over access to water. Madhya Pradesh authorities have deployed police to escort water tankers.

Volunteers distribute water in India (Getty Images/AFP/N. Nanu)

Police were tasked with guarding water tankers and water sources in Madhya Pradesh state in central India, the Times of India reported on Saturday, following clashes over water in the state and other parts of the country.

Temperatures in India reached 50.3 degrees Celsius (122.54 Fahrenheit) last week, nearing the record high of 51 degrees Celsius reached in 2016. Authorities have been distributing water to areas most affected by the heatwave, but the scarcity of water has prompted fights and stabbings at relief points.

At least six people were stabbed by a man near Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, on Friday. There was a fight with a man from a neighboring village who was filling barrels of water from a tanker, according to a report on NDTV. A man died in a similar fight on the same day in southern Tamil Nadu state. Two men were seriously injured in a fight over water in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and a tanker truck driver was beaten up in the same state a day earlier.

Read more: Digging deep to harvest India's rainwater

Commenting on the decision to deploy police in Madhya Pradesh, the state's home minister, Bala Bachchan, said police would only guard tankers at "sensitive places" where flare-ups were possible.

"This doesn't happen everywhere," he said. "I have asked officials to be alert."

Media in the same state also reported that a group of monkeys died of heatstroke in the Joshi Baba forest and that tigers have been moving out of the wild into villages, searching for water.

Some parts of India gained relief from the heat after annual monsoon rains reached the south of the subcontinent, over a week later than expected.

Watch video 04:35

Equipping farmers to deal with drought

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Blistering heat wave kills hundreds in India

Sweltering temperatures and a severe water crisis have claimed more than 300 lives in India. Officials have banned daytime cooking in some parts of the country to prevent accidental fires that have killed 80 more people. (01.05.2016)  

Digging deep to harvest India's rainwater

Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well. (07.10.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Equipping farmers to deal with drought  

Related content

Parrots in India flying high on opium 14.03.2019

Poppy farmers in Madhya Pradesh state are fighting against opium-addicted parrots raiding plantations to get their daily fix.

Symbolbild Armut in Indien

Indian leaders vow to fight poverty to win over poor voters 26.04.2019

Poverty remains a major issue in the ongoing general election in India, with political parties promising numerous schemes to eradicate it. The government says rapid economic growth will put an end to the problem by 2031.

Indien Seppakkam - Kraftwerk

Fed up with fly ash, India villagers fight back against power plants 13.02.2019

A mix of pulverized coal and toxic gases – known as fly ash – are polluting the air and water near power plants in southeast India. Villagers have decided to fight back. Karthikeyan Hemalatha reports from Chennai.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  