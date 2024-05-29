India: Heat alert as Delhi posts record high temperature

Temperatures in parts of Delhi reached a record 49.9 degree Celsius on Tuesday amid a weeks-long heatwave in northern India which has spiked water shortages and heat strokes.

Temperatures in India's capital city Delhi soared to a record high on Tuesday — nearly breaching the 50 degree Celsius mark (122 Fahrenheit) in regions — amid a weeks-long heatwave that is now threatening water shortages.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported "severe heat-wave conditions" while two stations in Delhi suburbs Narela and Mungeshpur recorded up to 49.9 degree Celsius. The weather department issued a red alert for several parts of the northwest on Wednesday.

The temperature was nine degrees higher than expected, weather authorities said.

This is the highest maximum temperature recorded at any weather station in the city this summer.

The locations in question have automatic weather stations, which have only been recording data since 2022. Data shows that Tuesday was the maximum temperature they have recorded so far.

In May 2022, parts of Delhi hit 49.2 degrees Celsius, Indian media reported at the time.

Heat wave alert issued in sweltering north

The red alert issued in parts across the northwest implies a "very high likelihood" of people developing "heat illness and heat stroke", and calls for "extreme care" for vulnerable people, according to the IMD.

People in north India have been struggling with unrelenting heat which has forced schools to close down in some cities and towns. Hospitals have also seen a spike in heat strokes, especially amid laborers working outdoors.

Many forecasters blame Delhi's heatwave on the scorching temperatures of the neighboring Rajasthan.

Parts of Rajasthan — an arid state in western India — reported over 50 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Rajasthan's desert region of Phalodi holds the country's all-time heat record, hitting 51 degrees Celsius in 2016.

The heatwave has coincided with a six-week-long general election in India which will conclude on June 1.

Authorities warn of water shortages

Delhi's authorities have reduced water supplies to some areas while warning the general populace of water shortages in the mega city.

The local government's Water Minister Atishi Marlena called for "collective responsibility" in avoiding wasteful water use.

Delhi authorities have cut water supplies to some areas due to shortages Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/picture alliance

"I appeal to all the residents that whether there is a water problem in your area or not, please use water very carefully," Atishi said on Tuesday.

The Indian Express newspaper meanwhile quoted her as saying: "To address the problem of water scarcity, we have taken a slew of measures such as reducing water supply from twice a day to once a day in many areas."

"The water thus saved will be rationed and supplied to the water-deficient areas where supply lasts only 15 to 20 minutes a day," Marlena said.

April, May and June are generally the hottest months in India with monsoons arriving over July. The hottest months are generally accompanied by water shortages and cuts which leave millions of people struggling.

