India: Gunmen kill 4 in Kashmir patrol attack

Two Indian army soldiers and their two civilian porters were killed in a rebel ambush in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said Friday, just days after gunmen killed seven construction workers in the disputed territory.

The attack occurred in the Bota Pathri area near Kashmir's border with Pakistan, officials said, adding that two army porters were also killed in the incident while three soldiers were wounded.

India's army confirmed an "exchange of fire" had taken place with "terrorists," saying the incident occurred late on Thursday in the vicinity of Gulmarg, near the militarized unofficial border that separates Kashmir from Pakistan.

India's Chinar Corps army unit paid tribute to the two slain soldiers, expressing "deepest condolences" and "solidarity with the bereaved families" in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At least nine soldiers were killed in two separate militant onslaughts in Kashmir in July.

A new government was recently formed in the territory, resulting in an opposition alliance taking power in the region.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and both countries claim the territory.

The attacks come close on the heels of a government formed by an opposition alliance winning a recent election in the territory where separatist militants have fought security forces for decades. Thousands of people have been killed in the subsequent clashes.

India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism while Pakistan refutes the accusation.

Many Kashmiris, meanwhile, consider it a legitimate struggle for freedom.

