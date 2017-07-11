India glacier disaster: Rescue operations underway for trapped workers

Rescuers in northern India were working Monday to extricate more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel, after initial reports suggested part of a glacier broke off, causing an avalanche of water and debris to crash down the mountain.

Sunday's violent surge below Nanda Devi, India's second highest peak, has led to more than 2,000 members of the military, paramilitary and police taking part in search-and-rescue operations in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

Thus far, the disaster has resulted in at least 18 fatalities. With up to 200 people still unaccounted for, the death toll is expected to rise.

Officials said the focus was immediately on saving 37 workers who are trapped inside a tunnel at one of the two affected hydropower plants.

"The tunnel is filled with debris, which has come from the river. We are using machines to clear the way,'' said H. Gurung, a senior official of the paramilitary Indo Tibetan Border Police.

Bleak outlook

Most of the missing were people working on two projects, part of the many the government has been building deep in the Himalayan mountains as part of a development push.

"Approximately 80 meters (260 feet) inside the tunnel is cleared and accessible. It appears that approximately 100 meters of debris inside the tunnel is yet to be cleared," Vivek Pandey, a spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, said.

With the main road washed away, paramilitary rescuers had to scale down the side of the mountain on ropes to get to the entrance. Emergency workers were using heavy machinery to remove tonnes of rocks and debris.

