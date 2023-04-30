  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Photo provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel engaged in evacuating people following a gas leak in Giaspura, Ludhiana, Punjab, India. Sunday, April 30, 2023.
India's National Disaster Response Force mobilized to help clear the areaImage: National Disaster Response Force/AP Photo/picture alliance
CatastropheIndia

India: Gas leak in Punjab kills 11, more affected

2 hours ago

Eleven people, some of them children, were killed from a gas leak emanating from a factory that also affected nearby residents. Authorities suggest people likely died due to "gas contamination."

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qiw5

At least 11 people, including two children and women were killed as a result of a gas leak coming from a factory in Punjab's Ludhiana district, said authorities.

More were feared to be trapped inside the factory.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was dispatched to the scene on Sunday.

"I am on the ground right now. All our teams, including the disaster relief team and doctors, are here," Surabhi Malik, deputy commissioner of police in Ludhiana, told DW.

"We are still investigating the reason for the leak," she said.

Rescue operations underway

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, said on Twitter that the police, district administration and the NDRF were currently conducting rescue and relief operations.

A video footage from news agency ANI showed police officials and rescue teams wearing masks cordoning off the area.

According to The Hindustan Times, the leak was first noticed at 7:15 a.m. and individuals living within a 300-meter (roughly 330-yard) radius of the leak were suffering from breathing issues.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu told the Indian Express that authorities also used drones to "check if someone was lying unconscious on terraces or rooftops but no one else was found yet."

Malik also told the Indian Express that the deaths likely happened due to "gas contamination" and that authorities suspected that "some chemical has reacted with methane."

Punjab is a state in northwestern India bordering Pakistan. It's home to roughly 31 million people and to the largest Sikh population in India

ns/msh (AFP, Reuters)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian service member surrounded by smoke and fire, firing a howitzer D30

Ukraine's counteroffensive: Goals, opportunities, risks

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Sudan hospitals short of staff and supplies

Sudan hospitals short of staff and supplies

Conflicts20 hours ago01:42 min
More from Africa

Asia

Young women wear kimonos to mark Japan's 'Coming of Age Day' to honor people who turn 20 to signify adulthood

Japan: Could the future be female?

Japan: Could the future be female?

Society20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

General view inside the plenary hall of the German Bundestag

Germany: Trust in democracy still strong, survey finds

Germany: Trust in democracy still strong, survey finds

PoliticsApril 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two election posters, each with photo of a man and Cyrillic writing, on the side of a building

Moldova: How Russian is the autonomous region of Gagauzia?

Moldova: How Russian is the autonomous region of Gagauzia?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Qin Gang und Eli Cohen

Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

PoliticsApril 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles

US combats drought with recycled water

US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentApril 28, 202306:24 min
More from North America

Latin America

A father flees fighting with his child in his arms as riot police look on in Port-au-Prince

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

ConflictsApril 28, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage