India floods fuelled by climate change, rapid development

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaIndia floods fuelled by climate change, rapid developmentShakeel Sobhan | Ab Rauoof Ganie both in Kullu and Manali10/04/2023October 4, 2023While India's northern Himachal Pradesh state often sees landslides and flash floods, unregulated construction and torrential rains are exacerbating natural disasters in the mountainous region.