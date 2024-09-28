India: Fire erupts at Tata iPhone parts plant in Tamil Nadu

Production at the plant was reportedly halted temporarily due to the blaze. Indian media outlets said nobody was harmed in the fire and the incident is now being investigated.

A massive fire broke out at the Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) plant in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Indian media outlets and Reuters news agency reported that the plant is involved in manufacturing accessories for the Apple iPhone.

A TEPL spokesperson confirmed that was an "unfortunate incident of fire at our plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu."

"Our emergency protocols ensured that all our employees are safe," the spokesperson said. "The cause of the fire is under investigation, and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interests of our employees and other stakeholders."

Reuters reported, based on a source with knowledge of the fire, that the incident was "chemical-related." Production and operations were suspended at the facility due to the blaze.

This is a developing news story more to follow.