India: Fighting child malnutrition with games and gardens

Food SecurityIndiaIndia: Fighting child malnutrition with games and gardensTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFood SecurityIndia09/17/2024September 17, 2024In Assam, one NGO is using games to help children identify the symptoms of malnutrition. Students are also learning to grow their own produce. Climate change is impacting farming, leading to increased malnutrition among children in parts of India.https://p.dw.com/p/4kY2l