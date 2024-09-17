  1. Skip to content
India: Fighting child malnutrition with games and gardens

September 17, 2024

In Assam, one NGO is using games to help children identify the symptoms of malnutrition. Students are also learning to grow their own produce. Climate change is impacting farming, leading to increased malnutrition among children in parts of India.

