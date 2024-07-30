India: Fatal landslides trap hundreds in Kerala

At least ten had been killed and hundreds were feared stuck in their homes after heavy monsoon rains battered India's southwestern coast. The army said it had deployed some 200 soldiers to assist in rescue efforts.

Heavy monsoon rains buried entire villages and blocked roads in the Wayanad district, according to the Hindu newspaper. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said they had uncovered eight bodies and brought at least 70 people to the hospital so far.

George cautioned that the death toll was likely to rise as the unyielding rain was hampering rescue efforts.

"My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on social media platform X.

Climate change increasing monsoon devastation

India's army said it had deployed more than 200 troops to the area to assist state security forces and rescue crews.

"Hundreds of people are suspected to have been trapped," the military said in a statement.

Although monsoons are an annual occurrence, scientists say climate change is increasing the devastation caused in the rainy season. Deforestation and development projects in India have also exacerbated the problem. Earlier in July, fatal floods and landslides struck India's northeast.

