India: Farmers resume march on Delhi as talks fail

Scores of Indian farmers atop agricultural machinery are set to advance toward the capital, New Delhi, amid a stalemate with the government on guaranteed prices for their produce.

Police fired tear gas at thousands of Indian farmers who were on Wednesday preparing to march to the capital, New Delhi, with cranes and excavators after failing to reach a deal with the government on their demands for higher crop prices.

Since last week, authorities have kept the farmers — mostly from the northern state of Punjab — at bay by erecting barricades at a highway near the village of Shambhu, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Delhi.

The demonstrators put their protest on hold last week amid talks between government ministers and unions.

However, several rounds of negotiations have failed to reach a breakthrough.

Earlier in the week, farmers' groups rejected a government proposal for five-year contracts and guaranteed support prices for produce such as corn, cotton and pulses.

Farmers stare down riot police

Police in riot gear lined both sides of the highway on the border of Punjab state and Haryana on Wednesday, where thousands of farmers had gathered to resume their march.

Authorities have installed metal spikes and concrete barricades at the site to halt their progress.

"It is not right that such massive barricades have been placed to stop us," news agency Reuters quoted one of the farmers' leaders, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, as saying.

"We want to march to Delhi peacefully. If not, they should accede to our demands."

Police have set up road blocks to stop protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana state border Image: NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty Images

Police last week attempted to disperse the protesters by firing tear gas — including from drones.

But the farmers have remained undeterred, resorting to using face masks and even flying kites to counter the police drones.

Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda urged the farmers to maintain the peace and rely on government talks to resolve their grievances.

"Through conversation, a solution will surely come out," he told Indian news agency ANI.

What do India's farmers want?

Farmer unions are demanding a law to set a minimum price on all crops, scaling up a government scheme that already exists for staples like rice and wheat.

They also demanded other concessions, including debt relief and universal pensions for farmers aged 60 and above.

The protests come as India prepares for general elections in May.

The demonstrators are seeking to replicate a previous year-long farmers' siege of highways into Delhi that pressured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to repeal a set of farm laws in 2021.

