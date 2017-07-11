India: Farmers clash with police on protest march to Delhi

Police in India used tear gas and water cannons to try and stop protesters from reaching the center of the capital Delhi on Friday.

Television footage showed plumes of smoke with some individuals throwing stones at police. Thousands, including many from the large farming state of Punjab, pressed against barricades, waving flags and sticks.

Farmers used tractors to try to clear the barriers that police had constructed using concrete blocks, shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks. Security personnel had also dug trenches on roads leading into the capital.

Police in riot gear, deployed in large numbers on the boundary between Delhi and Haryana state, also stopped protesters from entering the city.

"We are fighting for our rights," said Majhinder Singh Dhaliwal, one of the protest leaders. "We won't rest until we reach the capital and force the government to abolish these black laws."

Why are farmers protesting?

The farmers say new laws, approved by parliament in September, could cause the government to stop buying grain from them at guaranteed prices. They claim this could lead to them being exploited by huge corporations that would buy their produce at cheap prices.

The laws were hailed as a watershed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with farmers free to sell crops anywhere — including to big corporations, instead of at government-regulated wholesale markets that assure farmers of a minimum price.

Many farmer groups say the new law would leave small producers with little bargaining power. They fear the government will eventually withdraw price support for wheat and rice.

The government says it does not plan to scrap the wholesale markets.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics Weeks of protest under the sun The thin cloth does little to block the hot sun, but these farmers have come out every day for weeks demanding the repeal of farming laws. Delhi says the laws "free" farmers from restrictions allowing them to sell more. However, the farmers say they never faced any legal limits on selling produce and accuse the government of bowing to pressure from big corporations and selling out poor farmers.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics Corporate takeovers? India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently passed three reforms to agricultural law it says will free up agricultural markets and allow farmers the freedom to market their produce. Opponents say the reforms allow large agricultural companies more access to the market, which could choke off small-scale farmers.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics A minimum price for crops Farmers' associations say the legislation does not safeguard small farmers' access to so-called minimum support price (MSP), which is set by the government of India to ensure that a crop is sold at a minimum price. They say the laws could allow larger corporations to undersell small farmers.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics Local BJP leaders under pressure Although the ruling BJP government says the MSP will not be affected, farmers' unions argue the new legislation will allow big companies to take over regardless. In protest, farmers have been sitting outside the homes of local BJP leaders for weeks now. The BJP has also been driven out of villages, which depend almost entirely on farming.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics Farmers are not a political tool India's opposition parties have taken out massive rallies to support the farmers' cause, and detractors say the farmers are being mobilized for political gains. However, the leaders of the farmers' movement said political parties are forbidden from speaking at their protests. No flags of any political party are allowed at the sit-ins.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics Politics in Punjab still affected Even if the farmers do not overtly advocate political parties, their protests are making waves in government. The BJP's longstanding ally in Punjab, Akali Dal, quit the alliance over the protests fearing a loss of Punjabi votes.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics An agricultural community These protesting farmers start and end their days together. Copies of the laws are translated into Punjabi, the local language, and information sessions are organized. A local Sikh temple has set up a community kitchen that feeds all the protesters. Here they eat sitting together in a nearby field.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics A matter of pride, and survival An average farmer in Punjab owns between 1-2 hectares of land. While their income isn't high, a landowning farmer can sustain a family. In a country where nearly 60% of the population struggles with poverty, these farmers see their land as the only asset that will ensure future generations can make a living. Two-thirds of India's 1.3 billion people depend on farming.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics A hard day's work under the sun Despite little coverage from national media, these men leave their homes each day dressed well, wearing a white "kurta-pajama" outfit and a colorful turban. In the sweltering heat, it is time for them to harvest their crop. Some members of the family work on the fields, while others come out to join the demonstration.

Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics Little hope for change Farmers' unions say the government has no interest in hearing their demands. Farmers are accused of "not reading the bills", "not understanding economics", "being stuck in the past," and being "political pawns." These farmers say they don't know how long they will stay on the railway tracks. They keep showing up every day, because if they don’t, no one else will speak for them, they say. Author: Seerat Chabba (Amritsar, Punjab)



