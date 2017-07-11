India farmer protests: Police fire tear gas in Republic Day clashes

Police in New Delhi fired tear gas at protesting farmers after they broke through barricades on Tuesday.

The on-going protests upped the ante during the country's national Republic Day military parade in the capital.

A video posted on Twitter showed clouds of tear gas among demonstrators at a transport depot in the city.

The protesters used cranes and ropes to pull down road blocks far from their approved marching route, forcing riot police to fall back, witnesses told Reuters.

A statement from the group of farmers unions explained that only one of the several protest parades had deviated from its pre-arranged route.

"Except for one group...our news is that all parades are happening on the pre-decided routes along with police," they said.

Farmers have been protesting a new law which they say benefits large, private land grabbers over small local producers. Tens of thousands of protesters entered the outskirts of the city in a convoy of tractors earlier in the day.

"We want to show Modi our strength,'' Satpal Singh, a farmer who marched into the capital on a tractor along with his family of five, told AP.

"We will not surrender," he said.

Around half of India's 1.3 billion population works in agriculture and the on-going protests being carried out by some 150 landowning farmers represent one the biggest challenges to President Narendra Modi's government to date.

A series of talks have fallen flat as the farmers have consistently rejected any offer other than a complete repeal of the new law.



ab/rt (AP, Reuters)