India farmer protests face a tough road to success

In what has become a recurring event in recent months, tens of thousands of protesting farmers in northern India blocked national highways on Saturday by parking trucks and tractors or sitting on the pavement.

Blocking roads has become a favorite tactic in a months-long protest movement, which shows no sign of stopping as farmers insist a new set of agricultural reforms will sink their livelihoods.

"We want to send out a signal loud and clear. We will not tolerate the repressive measures unleashed by the government against farmers, including the discriminatory laws, the arrests of farmers and the internet shutdown," Darshan Pal, a protest leader, told DW.

The blockades are being organized by an umbrella body of 40 farmers unions. Rakesh Tikait, leader of the "Bharathiya Kisan" union, told DW that Saturday's protests would not take place in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as the capital, Delhi.

"They can be called to Delhi any time, so they are kept on standby," Tikait said, as protesters encountered police barricades on the main road into the Delhi neighborhood of Ghazipur, a major gathering point for protesters.

Delhi was put on high alert Saturday, with police presence increased at border crossings and several metro stations closed. There have been no reports of violence thus far.

"We are not taking any chances. We have also deployed drones to ensure there is no breach," a senior intelligence official told DW.

Delhi police have barricaded highways leading into the capitol

"We would like to request that the people cooperate with farmers just for three hours, and let's do our protest peacefully," said Manjeet Singh Rai, president of Bharatiya Kisan farmers' union.

In the state of Haryana, northwest of Delhi, protesters blocked the national highway near the Shahjahanpur border crossing to Rajasthan state.

Similar scenes played out in Ludhiana, a city in the northern state of Punjab, and the city of Nashik in the western state of Maharashtra.

Pro-farmer activists block the Jammu-Pathankot highway in northern India on Saturday

Farmers living in protest camps

The protests, which began in northern India's farm belt in autumn 2020, are centered on three agricultural reform laws pushed through by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Proponents say the laws will reform and modernize outdated rules on sale, storage and marketing of produce.

However, small-scale farmers say the laws will allow big agricultural corporations to squeeze them from the market.

For over two months, thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been living in sprawling protest camps at three border points leading into Delhi — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Thousands of protesters live in camps like this one in Ghaizipur on the outskirts of Delhi

The farmers' protest movement, comprising men and women, young and elderly, regularly sit on highways braving the elements and blocking roads leading into the national capital.

Farmers say that over 140 of their ranks have died during the course of the protests from a range of causes, including suicide, road accidents and exposure to cold weather.

Stalemate continues

Despite the months of road blockades and demonstrations, Modi's government has not met the farmers' demands and repealed the laws. A decision by India's Supreme Court to delay their implementation to allow more time for the opposing sides to work on a solution was not enough to appease the farmers.

The stalemate between the farmers and the government has been one of the most significant policy challenges faced by Prime Minister Modi.

Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for about 58% of India's workforce, and farmers have been arguing for years to get the minimum guaranteed prices increased.

Last week, the protest movement reached a fever pitch during Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

Protesting farmers storm the Red Fort in Delhi

A tractor rally overshadowed a large military parade, and protests grew out of control as demonstrators clashed with police, stormed barricades and hoisted a farm union flag on the ramparts of Delhi's iconic Red Fort.

Delhi police cracked down after last weekend's unrest by suspending internet services in the areas where demonstrations were taking place, and fortifying main roads leading into Delhi with nails and barbed wire.

Protesters have said the blockades make Delhi look like a war zone

International spotlight

The international attention the protests gained following last week's upheaval in Delhi has put added pressure on Modi's government.

Several international personalities including singers and activists have come out in support of the farmers.

"Why aren't we talking about this?!" popstar Rihanna tweeted, along with the hashtag #FarmersProtest, eliciting a flood of response from her fan base of over 100 million followers

The social media traction did not go over well with the Indian government. Shortly after the tweets went viral, India's foreign ministry issued a statement calling the comments "neither accurate nor responsible," and included the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand is undertaken," the statement said.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers India slams international celebrities Celebrities including singer Rihanna, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US lawyer and activist Meena Harris — the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris — and lawmakers in the UK and the US have backed the protesting farmers in posts on social media. The Indian government slammed them for endorsing the huge farmers' protests against new agricultural laws.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Contentious agriculture laws In September 2020, India's parliament passed three controversial agriculture bills aimed at liberalizing the country's farm sector. They were subsequently signed into law, sparking farmers' protests across the country. The government argued that the new laws will give freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside regulated markets and enter into contracts with buyers at a pre-agreed price.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers What are the protests about? Farmers' associations say the legislation does not guarantee the acquisition of farm produce at the minimum support price, thus leaving them at the mercy of corporations that are now expected to enter the country's troubled farming sector. Violence erupted on January 26 during a tractor parade. Since then there have been sporadic skirmishes between protesters, police and anti-farmer groups.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Rihanna The Barbadian pop star is among one of the international celebrities who expressed solidarity with India's protesting farmers. She tweeted: "Why are we not talking about it?" referring to the demonstrations. Rihanna's tweet has drawn a global outpouring of support. On the contrary, many Indian celebrities defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farming policies.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Greta Thunberg The 18-year-old climate activist shared a piece of news on Twitter about the internet shutdown in some parts of Delhi and wrote: "We stand in solidarity with the #Farmers Protest in India." Thunberg's message of support for Indian farmers angered the ruling Hindu nationalist BJP party's supporters, who condemned her stance.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Justin Trudeau The Canadian prime minister is one of the few heads of state who have expressed support to protesting farmers. In December 2020, Trudeau described the situation as "worrisome." The Indian Foreign Ministry said that Trudeau's remark was an "unacceptable interference in India's internal affairs."

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Amanda Cerny The well-known Instagram influencer shared a picture of three Indian women on her account along with this caption: "The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of the press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers."

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Meena Harris "We all should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," tweeted Meena Harris, a lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Jim Costa US Democrat Jim Costa also lent his support to protesting Indian farmers. "The unfolding events in India are troubling. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I am closely monitoring the situation. The right to peaceful protest must always be respected," he said.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Rupi Kaur Kaur is a blogger best known for her short poems. In a Twitter post, she thanked Rihanna for highlighting the farmers' plight. More than half of India's farmers are reportedly in debt, with 20,638 committing suicide in 2018 and 2019, according to India's National Crime Records Bureau.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers John Cusack John Cusack, an American actor and activist, has been supporting the Indian farmers' movement since January. He has been regularly tweeting messages in support of the protesting farmers. Author: Akanksha Saxena



'Nobody can beat us down'

The farmers' unions say the protests will continue until the laws are completely repealed — a demand firmly rejected by the government which has instead offered to amend the laws.

At the end of Saturday's three hour blockade, angry yet determined farmers said they were prepared for the long haul promising to carry on with their protests.

"Let is see who will blink. We will dig in our heels and fight until these discriminatory laws are scrapped," Banwari Lal, a farmer from Jind in Haryana told DW.

This was amplified by union leader Tikait, who said farmers would give the government until October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, to fulfil their demands.

"After that we will do further planning. We will not bow under pressure. What we have shown today should be an indication that nobody can beat us down," said Tikait.