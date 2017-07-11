India farmer protesters clash with police on Republic Day

Protesting farmers descended on India's capital Tuesday, driving in long lines of tractors, riding horses or marching on foot, to demonstrate against agricultural reforms proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

New Delhi police fired tear gas at the protesting farmers after they broke through barricades and stormed the historic Red Fort, waving farm union flags from the fort's ramparts.

The protesters were able to use India's national Republic Day, and storming the fort, as a symbolic challenge to Modi's government.

A military parade in the capital, which celebrates the adoption of the Indian constitution in 1950, was also overshadowed by the vast tractor rally.

DW's India correspondent Nimisha Jaiswal shared a video on Twitter of jubilant farmers after they broke through police lines, saying: "After tear gas and baton charges, farmers are exuberant as tractors, horses and crowds overrun the roads, and security forces leave the scene."

The protesters used cranes and ropes to pull down road blocks far from their approved marching route, forcing riot police to fall back, witnesses told Reuters.

Protesters pull roadblocks on chains

A statement from the group of farmers unions explained that only one of the several protest parades had deviated from its pre-arranged route.

"Except for one group...our news is that all parades are happening on the pre-decided routes along with police," they said.

Watch video 00:47 Protesting farmers break through Delhi police barricades

Why are farmers in India protesting?

For over two months, Indian farmers have been protesting new agricultural laws, which they say benefit large, private agricultural companies over small local producers.

On January 13, India's Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the laws to give time for farmers' unions and the government to work on a solution.

A series of talks have fallen flat, and the farmers' unions have maintained that they want the laws rolled back — a demand firmly rejected by the government which has instead offered to amend the laws.

"We want to show Modi our strength,'' Satpal Singh, a farmer who marched into the capital on a tractor along with his family of five, told AP.

"We will not surrender," he said.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Military parade on the Rajpath Boulevard, New Delhi An audience sat watching the Republic Day military parade spectacle in the center of the capital city to commemorate the introduction of the 1950 constitution after India gained its independence from the British Empire.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade India flaunts its cultural diversity The annual Republic Day parade shows off the country's ethnic and cultural diversity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling nationalist party has previously come under fire for passing legislation considered discriminatory against the country's large Muslim population.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Socially distanced spectacular This year's Republic Day was scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The grand military and cultural parade couldn't help but be overshadowed by the tens of thousands of protesting farmers surrounding the city.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Protesters march on the capital Tens of thousands of angry farmers rode tractors and horses towards New Delhi during the Republic Day parade to protest a contentious agricultural law which they say threatens their livelihood.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Police out in force Riot police put up barricades in an attempt to hold of the protesters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been unable to quell the rising anger which is seen as a major threat to his government.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Protesters break through police lines One section of the protest rally diverged from the pre-arranged route and ripped through the barricades forcing police to pull back. Protest organizers said that the other parts of the demonstration stuck to the route they had planned.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Police fire tear gas Police in the Indian capital fired tear gas after the protesting farmers pushed through the lines of control. Authorities had wanted to stop the protesters from entering the city during the Republic Day parade.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Protesters refuse to let up Thousands of farmers, many from the populous "breadbasket" state of Punjab in the north, have been camped out near the capital city for weeks. The unions have rejected offers to delay the implementation of the controversial law, demanding its full repeal.

India: Protesting farmers overshadow Republic Day parade Farmers fear for their livelihoods Half of India's population work in agriculture and represent a large voting block. However, their economic power has waned as other industries develop. Already struck by financial difficulties, farmer unions fear that the new law will allow big companies to buy up large tracts of land making it impossible for small landowning farmers to survive. Author: Alex Berry



Agricultural jobs make up nearly half of India's workforce, and the on-going protests represent one the biggest challenges to Modi's government to date.

"Modi will hear us now, he will have to hear us now," said Sukhdev Singh, a farmer from the agriculturally important northern state of Punjab, as he marched past the barricades.

Indian farmers in dire straits

More than half of India's farmers are in debt and more than 20,000 committed suicide in 2018 and 2019, according to official statistics.

The massive size of the workforce, combined with the fact that agriculture only comprises around15% of India's GDP means farmers are finding it harder to make a living.

Devinder Sharma, an agriculture expert who campaigns for income equality for Indian farmers, said the protests were not just aimed at reforming the new law, but at "challenging the entire economic design of the country.''

"The anger that you see is compounded anger,'' Sharma said. "Inequality is growing in India and farmers are becoming poorer. Policy planners have failed to realize this and have sucked the income from the bottom to the top. The farmers are only demanding what is their right."

wmr,ab/rt (AP, Reuters)