India: Fake vaccines undermine fight against COVID

The discovery of fake vaccination camps in cities like Mumbai and Kolkata has shocked India, with authorities vowing to take firm action against unauthorized inoculations.

Media reports say that thousands of people, desperate to get a COVID vaccine, have fallen prey to the scam.

In one such case, Debanjan Deb, a 28-year-old man, posed himself as a civil servant and reportedly inoculated around 2,000 people, including a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker.

In India's financial capital Mumbai, at least 2,053 residents were given fake COVID-19 vaccines at nine unauthorized immunization camps organized by an event management company.

The police found that all vaccine vials — with Covishield and Covaxin labels on them — were fake and contained Amikacin, an antibiotic medication used to cure several bacterial infections.

Six persons have so far been arrested. Deb has also been charged with an attempt to murder.

How did this happen?

"A well-organized syndicate is involved in these fake vaccinations. We have to be on guard from now on," Vishwas Patil, a senior police official, told DW.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Out and about Commuters queuing up outside the entrance of a metro station in central Delhi. Just weeks ago, India was battling a devastating wave of the coronavirus that brought the country's health care infrastructure to its knees. Supplies of medical oxygen ran short and crematoriums were overrun. As numbers begin to fall, Indians are back on the streets of their capital city.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Undeterred by heat Vendors take a break amid a busy marketplace in Delhi. The fall in coronavirus case numbers comes at a time when temperatures are soaring in the national capital. Even as temperatures touch a peak of 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit), shoppers can be seen thronging local markets, hunting for good deals under the sweltering sun.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Lack of social distancing Large groups of people flock to a crowded flea market in Delhi's neighboring city of Gurgaon, a part of the national capital region. Despite attempts from local authorities to ensure that visitors adhere to COVID-related rules, social distancing remains a distant dream in markets like these. In some cases, mask-wearing shoppers were seen pulling down their masks to bargain for the best price.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Respite from lockdowns A couple walks through the narrow lanes of Khan Market in central Delhi. As cafes, restaurants and bars open for business after weeks of lockdown, many residents are stepping out for a meal or a drink as they seek a change from their COVID lifestyle. Tired of working from home, many young professionals can be seen perched on stools at local coffee shops, sipping on their iced lattes.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Experts warn of third wave As the sun blazes outdoors, malls have become the favored shopping destination for locals. However, as states lift their coronavirus lockdowns in phases, experts have warned that another wave of the virus, in part fuelled by the emergence of the "delta plus" variant, may not be far behind.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Traffic back to normal A large number of cars parked at Connaught Place in New Delhi. As restrictions are lifted and many offices resume work, traffic is back to its regular levels in the national capital region, even during non-peak hours. The short-lived ease of commuting within the city, which is known for its traffic congestion, has come to a quick end.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Coronavirus fatigue sets in A woman shops for ceramic bowls and platters as her dog looks on, in Banjara market, Gurgaon. Over a year after India imposed its first coronavirus-induced lockdown, COVID fatigue has set in. Authorities are finding it increasingly difficult to keep people from stepping out — especially in the cooler evenings — after weeks of staying cooped up inside their homes.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Precarious calm before likely storm While the Indian government was caught off-guard by the last surge, preparations are underway to prevent such a situation from repeating itself. Local administrations and hospitals are looking to bolster the country's health care system. But as masks hang below the chin and social distancing remains a faraway dream, experts say that India could see another surge in the next six to eight weeks. Author: Seerat Chabba (New Delhi)



The federal government is trying to downplay the scandal, claiming these cases were isolated "aberrations."

"We have vaccinated over 330 million people. Such cases [of fake vaccinations] can be easily spotted the moment you do not receive a message from the CoWin app. We are in touch with state authorities that are taking action [against the culprits]," Lav Agarwal, a joint secretary in the Ministry of Health, said on Tuesday.

The government of the eastern state of West Bengal has suspended all vaccination centers other than those in private and government hospitals. The state health department has decided to review the guidelines for vaccination camps.

"People are shaken by these incidents. We need to restart these camps carefully and with more precautions. We will tell people to be more vigilant," a health official in Kolkata told DW on condition of anonymity.

Slow place of vaccinations

Experts say that a sluggish rollout of vaccines and a painfully long procedure to book a vaccination appointment on the government-run app, have made many people frustrated. Criminal elements see it as an opportunity to make money.

"Uneven vaccination prices are also creating a divide in society. People are clearly in a rush to get their jabs. Authorities need to act firmly to prevent such cases in the future," Shally Awasthi, a pediatric pulmonologist at King George's Medical University in Lucknow, told DW.

Health experts say India needs at least 130,000-140,000 vaccination centers, over 100,000 health care professionals, and 200,000 support staff to vaccinate priority groups, which account for over 300 million people.

"It is not surprising that many Indians are falling prey to the vaccine fraud. Even people belonging to the middle-class are panicking," Vineeta Bal, a scientist at the National Institute of Immunology, told DW.

A long-standing issue

According to McAfee, a computer software company, India and Chile are the top two countries in the world that have been targeted by fake apps to lure people with a promise of vaccines.

"With most of the world still anxious about COVID and getting vaccinated, cybercriminals are targeting these fears with bogus apps, text messages, and social media invitations. Malware and malicious links hidden inside these fakes display ads and try to steal banking information and credentials," the company said in a report in April.

Analysts say that authorities, supply chain partners, vaccine firms and consumers need to work together to ensure safe and authorized inoculations.

"It's basically a distribution problem," Shahid Jameel, a virologist, told DW.

Apart from fake COVID vaccines, counterfeit medicines are available all over the country. According to the United States Trade Representative (USTR), almost 20% of all pharmaceutical products sold in India in 2019 were fake.

A 2015 survey by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization found that 4.5% of all generic drugs in India were either fake or substandard.