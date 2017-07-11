India: Explosion hits near Israeli embassy in Delhi

Police in the Indian capital New Delhi said that an explosion outside the Israeli embassy had caused material damage.

Officials said cars outside the diplomatic mission had been damaged by the blast, and nearby roads had been sealed off. There were no reported injuries to diplomatic staff.

A police spokesman said the explosion had been caused by a "very low-intensity improvised device."

"Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," said a police statement.

