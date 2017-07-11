India: Explosion hits near Israeli embassy in Delhi

Police in the Indian capital New Delhi said that an explosion outside the Israeli embassy on Friday had caused material damage.

Officials said cars outside the diplomatic mission had been damaged by the blast, and nearby roads had been sealed off. There were no reported injuries to diplomatic staff.

The explosion was close to where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were attending an army parade.

The Indian capital is subject to high-security measures because of farmers' protests against government agriculture reforms. The demonstrations deteriorated into serious unrest earlier in the week.

A police spokesman said the explosion had been caused by a "very low-intensity improvised device."

"Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," said a police statement.

An explosion under an Israeli Embassy car in New Delhi in 2012 injured four people, including the wife of a diplomat. Israel accused Iran of involvement in that blast.

