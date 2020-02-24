India experiences uneasy calm as Trump leaves

After two days of violence over a contentious citizenship law in India claimed 19 lives and injured around 200 people, a shaky semblance of calm was restored in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. This followed soon after US President Donald Trump left the country after a 36-hour visit.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation reopened all stations, after several stops were closed across Monday and Tuesday when groups protesting for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clashed in several parts of northeast Delhi.

Amit Shah, India's minister of internal affairs, met with Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, following which Kejriwal said that the federal government would be deploying the police force in sensitive areas. Notably, the Delhi Police is under the direct control of the Ministry of Home Affairs — which Shah leads — while the the Delhi government is headed by Kejriwal, from a rival party.

Later in the day, Shah also had meetings with other key officials, reportedly the third such set of talks within 24 hours. A meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's senior ministers is slated for later on Wednesday.

A midnight hearing at the Delhi High Court saw the judiciary directing the police to "ensure safe passage [to hospitals] for the injured victims by deploying all resources," according to Indian news agency ANI.

Students from Jamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University gathered outside Kejriwal's residence overnight, demanding action on the tense situation that the capital was facing. Delhi's police used water cannons to disperse the crowds.

At the same time, many locals gathered at India Gate to appeal for peace after one of the worst incidences of violence since the protests against the bill started in December last year.

Schools in northeast Delhi remain shut, with the national board, the CBSE, postponing year-end graduation examinations for students in the area.

The country's Information and Broadcasting Ministry also put out an advisory urging all private media not to publish content that incites violence, spreads "anti-national attitudes," or promotes "communal attitudes."

During Trump's visit to New Delhi, a number of deaths were reported after violent clashes not far from where the US president was

The state borders near the affected area have been closed.

