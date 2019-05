India elections: Narendra Modi's BJP set to sweep back to power

Vote counting in the 2019 Indian general election is underway and early trends show a clear lead for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governing coalition.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is on course to secure the 272 seats needed to command a simple majority in the lower house of parliament. The NDA was ahead in 340 seats, with the opposition United Progressive Alliance leading in around 100, after more than five hours of counting.

Official data from India's Election Commission showed the BJP alone leading in contests for 292 seats, with its main rival, the Indian National Congress, ahead in 51 constituencies.

The data didn't indicate what percentage of the estimated 600 million votes had been counted, and no actual results have been published yet. But if the early trends are confirmed, it would give the BJP the first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984.

"Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India," PM Modi tweeted after it became clear that the BJP is on course to score an impressive victory. He added: "India wins yet again!"

Early counting also suggested that Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi himself was in a tight race in his constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh state, a seat held by his family for generations.

The NDA's predicted margin of victory is larger than surveys indicated in the run-up to the vote, when most polls showed it would be the largest alliance but would fall short of an overall majority.

Outside BJP headquarters in New Delhi, hundreds of people cheered and shouted party slogans, lifting cardboard cut-outs of Modi and BJP President Amit Shah into the air as other people played drums and set off fireworks.

A referendum on Modi

India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, also a senior BJP leader, said on Twitter that the BJP had won a "massive victory." "Many congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering such a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party," Swaraj wrote.

The BJP's campaign team did a good job at convincing the nation's voters that PM Modi needed another term to undo all the wrongdoings of the previous Congress-led administrations, N. Sathiya Moorthy from India's Observer Research Foundation told DW. "The message seems to have received enough resonance with the people, especially young voters," he said.

Moorthy added: "The outcome speaks more about Indians' expectations for the future than about the government's performance in the past."

The election has been seen as a referendum on Modi, whose economic reforms haven't broadly succeeded but whose popularity as a social underdog in India's highly stratified society has endured. On the campaign trail, Modi presented himself as a self-made man with the confidence to cut red tape and unleash India's economic potential. Modi also slammed opposition leader Gandhi as an out-of-touch elite.

"This is not merely an impressive victory for PM Modi. It is also important for India's ongoing economic and social progress," Jagdish Bhagwati, an Indian-born American economist and professor at Columbia University, told DW.

Market bounce

India's elections, described as the world's largest democratic exercise, are staggered over six weeks and the final round of voting was held on Sunday. Some 900 million people were registered to cast ballots.

Indian stocks reached record highs on Thursday. The Bombay Stock Exchange's Sensex index hit the 40,000 mark for the first time ever while the Nifty index crossed 12,000 points, also a landmark. The markets favor a stable government and continuity of economic reforms, market analysts said, adding that the surge was likely to continue for the next few days.

sri/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

