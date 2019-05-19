India elections: Narendra Modi's BJP in early lead as vote counting begins

Vote counting in the 2019 Indian general election is underway and early trends show a clear lead for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governing coalition.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is on course to secure the 272 seats needed to command a simple majority in the lower house of parliament.

Official data from India's Election Commission showed the BJP alone leading in contests for 282 seats after two hours of counting, with its main rival, the Indian National Congress, ahead in 51 constituencies.

The NDA's predicted margin of victory is larger than surveys indicated in the run-up to the vote, when most polls showed it would be the largest alliance but would fall short of an overall majority.

The election has been seen as a referendum on Modi, whose economic reforms haven't broadly succeeded but whose popularity as a social underdog in India's highly stratified society has endured. Half a dozen exit polls released on Sunday showed Modi and the BJP winning another five-year term.

more to come…

sri/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

