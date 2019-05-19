India elections: Narendra Modi in early lead as vote counting begins

Vote counting in the 2019 Indian general election is underway and early trends show a clear lead for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governing coalition.

Official data from India's Election Commission showed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in contests for 269 seats, with its main rival, the Indian National Congress, ahead in 51 contests.

The election has been seen as a referendum on Modi, whose economic reforms haven't broadly succeeded but whose popularity as a social underdog in India's highly stratified society has endured. Half a dozen exit polls released on Sunday showed Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party winning another five-year term.

more to come…

sri/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

