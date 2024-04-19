India election: Voting begins as Modi seeks 3rd term

04/19/2024 April 19, 2024 As India votes, turnout varies

Three hours before polls closed on the first day of voting in a seven-week election, the Election Commission of India said turnout ranged between 40% in the large northern state of Bihar and 68% in the small northeastern state of Tripura.

"Voters show great enthusiasm as polling reaches halfway mark," an election panel spokesperson posted on X. "Substantial voter turnout reported."

The first of seven phases of voting, Friday's ballot covered 166 million voters in 102 constituencies across 21 states and territories — from southern Tamil Nadu to Arunachal Pradesh on India's Himalayan border with China.

The world's most populous nation, India is home to nearly a billion eligible voters.

The entire election will run through June 1, with results set for June 4.