India: Election results for five states expected

Election officials in India began counting votes with coronavirus safety protocol from five states on Sunday, from elections held in March and April.

West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the centrally-administered union territory of Pondicherry will declare results for state assembly elections by the end of the day in what is being seen as a crucial test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity in the country. Results are expected to be announced once the tallies are done.

Election rallies during second wave

Critics have strongly condemned all political parties, including Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for conducting massive campaign rallies, especially in the states of West Bengal and Assam, in spite of the sharp rise in COVID cases, as India goes through its worst spell since the beginning of the pandemic.

While some parties stopped their rallies on account of the surge in cases, some others continued to hold mass gatherings.

The state of West Bengal in particular is being seen as a battleground for power, as it is ruled by the All India Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Mamta Banerjee, who is one of the strongest critics of the government.

According to the latest trends reported by national media, the TMC had a lead in West Bengal, while the BJP was leading in Assam. Kerala's Left Democratic Front was topping polls, and Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam seemed to have a majority. In Pondicherry, an alliance of parties including the BJP was leading the polls.

Failure to follow COVID protocol

The Election Commission of India has banned victory rallies for the state elections, after being sternly criticized by a state High Court for allowing massive campaign gatherings and rallies to continue despite India's second wave.

The Madras High Court last week said the Election Commission "should be put up on murder charges" for not being able to follow COVID-19 protocol during the elections. The commission in turn has appealed to India's top court against the "uncalled for, blatantly disparaging and derogatory remarks" by the lower court.

Modi has been criticized for concentrating on state elections instead of tackling the pandemic on an urgent basis.