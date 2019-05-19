India election: Narendra Modi faces big challenges after victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP has won India's general election. While financial markets have reacted positively, many are worried about the rise of nationalism and the future of India's democracy.
On Thursday, results for India's mammoth general elections showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the clear winner with a total of 297 seats. Modi's supporters referred to the sweeping victory as a "TsunaMo" — a combination of tsunami and Modi.
Read more: Opinion: Modi's election victory starts a new era for India
A winning party or coalition in India's lower house of Parliament, called the "Lok Sabha," needs at least 272 out of a total of 542 seats to form the government. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is the ruling coalition under the BJP, has won more than 340 seats.
The BJP also managed to make inroads in states that had previously been dominated by other political parties. In the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, the party surged ahead of the Indian National Congress (INC), which had recently won state-level elections in these areas.
Reactions to the BJP's victory
Reacting to the results, Prime Minister Modi wrote "India wins yet again" on Twitter.
BJP activists were jubilant as the results poured in. "Our efforts have paid off handsomely. This is a vote for continuity and consolidation. We are going to see a transformative India," Ram Madhav, general secretary of the BJP, told DW.
After vote counts showed a victory for Modi, the INC opposition party leader, Rahul Gandhi, tweeted, "The people of India have decided that Narendra Modi will be the PM and I fully respect that."
Gandhi was contesting for the Member of Parliament's (MP) position from the Amethi constituency in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The area, which had been a Congress party stronghold for over 40 years, will now be represented by the BJP's Smriti Irani.
"Yes, we have to do some introspection and work out how we failed in states where we were expected to do well. There will be some churning. But victory and defeat are part of elections," Captain Amarinder Singh, chief minister of Punjab, told DW. He led a successful campaign in Punjab, where the Congress party will hold a majority.
Many international leaders, including Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Modi once it was clear his party had won the majority of votes.
Economic optimism?
The Sensex index of the Bombay Stock Exchange reached 40,000, prompting analysts to predict good times for India's economy.
"This is a big mark. The markets will be more buoyant in the coming months and a stable government is good news for us. We have seen this in the last term of BJP and I am sure it will be the case this time," said Romesh Tiwari, research chief at CapitalAim, an Indian financial analysis firm.
However, Jagdeep Chhokar, political analyst and former professor at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad, told DW that India's economic future, in the long term, was a major cause of concern.
"India will be on a growth path for a particular period of time," he told DW. "The GDP may increase, but employment is not likely to increase because big businesses will have more and more advantages, which will perhaps lead to an increase in the gap between the rich and the poor."
No alternative to Modi?
In 2014, Narendra Modi successfully became prime minister after a campaign that promised development and a better economy. During his tenure, he focused on high-profile campaigns like "Swacch Bharat” (Clean India) and "Make in India," as well as on improving India's relations with other countries.
However, shortly before the 2019 elections, accusations surfaced that his administration was suppressing data on unemployment. He was also held responsible for slowing down the Indian economy, especially after invalidating high-value banknotes, creating havoc as people were left without cash to pay for their transactions.
Read more: How has India's economy fared under PM Narendra Modi?
Modi was also targeted for not being able to reduce the distress of farmers and for being unable to decrease the number of farmer suicides in the country. His first term as prime minister was also linked to a rise in Hindu right-wing extremism, including incidents of lynching of people accused of eating beef.
But these factors hardly seem to have affected the voters, who overwhelmingly opted for Modi. "There were many narratives and one of them was, if not Narendra Modi, then who else?" said Chhokar.
Read more: Narendra Modi's fandom persists despite spotty record
Chhokar said that Modi had been able to establish a direct connection with people that went beyond party affiliation and this personality-based voting also reflected an attempt to convert parliamentary elections into presidential elections.
"India is a parliamentary democracy, but this election seems to have become a presidential kind of an election," said Chhokar .
Religious tension and politics
While Modi's spectacular success means a level of stability for India, analysts like Nikhil Wagle were disappointed by the Indian voters' choice.
"In spite of unemployment, agrarian crisis,the lynching of Muslims, communal polarization, demonetization, bad economy, lies, and an ugly campaign, if Narendra Modi wins it is definitely shocking and tragic," he said.
Additionally, the BJP did not field any Muslim candidate this year, raising concerns that members of the Muslim community, which makes up for nearly 14% of India's majority-Hindu population, could have little representation in the future.
"I think if they [the BJP] are ruthless and pursue the same politics of victimization as they have, they can change the Constitution. Sayeeda Hamid, social activist and former member of the planning commission told, DW.
"I would not put it beyond them. India could turn into a theocratic state with this brute majority."
Read more: Why is India 'Hinduizing' cities' Muslim names?
The BJP's spokesman Nalin Kohli contended such apprehensions were imaginary. "This fear is just perceived. We are not discriminatory. Some comments by individual BJP lawmakers against Muslims should not be construed as the party's line of thinking," he told DW.
But despite Kohli's reassurances, BJP supporters like the far-right Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), whose activists razed a 14th-century mosque built by Mughal emperor Babar, hoped this government would finally build a temple for the Hindu god Ram on the mosque's premises.
VHP President, Alok Kuma, told DW that the group's demands, such as the construction of a Ram temple and the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir would be hastily implemented. "We will push Modi on this," he said.
Murali Krishnan contributed reporting from New Delhi
India's ruling BJP party has mostly succeeded in turning the ongoing parliamentary election into what seems like a presidential one — with PM Modi as its most prominent candidate, backed by a devoted following. (15.05.2019)
Given PM Narendra Modi's mixed track record on economy, it's unclear whether his party will be able to replicate in 2019 the landmark electoral success it achieved in 2014. A setback at the polls remains a possibility. (08.04.2019)
The militant attack in India-ruled Kashmir has once again put New Delhi and Islamabad on a war footing. Analysts at the Munich Security Conference say it is a setback to those who wish to see lasting peace in the region. (15.02.2019)
Despite criticism from civil society, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has renamed a number of Indian cities. Experts say the drive could seriously dent India's secular image. Murali Krishnan reports from New Delhi. (12.11.2018)
Citizens' groups in India are holding demonstrations in many cities to protest against the so called "beef lynching." Indian PM Modi has finally broken his silence over the issue. Murali Krishnan reports from New Delhi. (29.06.2017)
Tension prevails in Ayodhya as right-wing Hindu activists intensify calls for the construction of a temple at the site of a centuries-old mosque that was demolished over two decades ago by fanatics. (05.12.2018)