India: Dozens of bodies recovered after barge sinks during cyclone

The Indian Navy scoured waters through the night to recover bodies of 37 people who were onboard a barge that sank off Mumbai as a cyclone ravaged the country's west coast.

Some 38 people remain missing.

"Search and rescue (SAR) operations off Mumbai and Gujarat entered their third day today. Indian Naval ships and aircraft are presently undertaking SAR of the missing crew members of accommodation barge P-305, which sank on May 17, 35 miles off Mumbai," a navy spokesperson said in a statement.

The barge was deployed on contract by state-run energy explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to carry people engaged for offshore drilling.

It had 261 people onboard when it sank after the Cyclone Tauktae barreled into the Bombay High oilfield near Mumbai.

Cyclone Tauktae, which hit the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra on Monday, is the strongest storm the region has seen in decades. It has killed at least 62 more people over the past two days.

India: Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction Most severe storm in decades Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to hit western India in more than two decades, brought sustained winds of up to 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour when it came ashore on the coast of Gujarat state late Monday. The cyclone, which was categorized as "extremely severe," weakened to a "very severe" storm after making landfall, Indian meteorologists said.

India: Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction Storm prompts mass evacuations Ahead of the cyclone, about 200,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas in Maharashtra and Gujarat states. Both states are already among the hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

India: Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction Infrastructure destroyed The cyclone knocked out power in 2,400 villages in Gujarat after a thousand electricity pylons were damaged. Nearly 160 roads have been destroyed, 40,000 trees uprooted and several houses damaged, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said.

India: Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction Vaccination centers close Severe weather conditions forced Gujarat health authorities to suspend COVID vaccinations for two days. State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani requested officials to ensure that oxygen supplies for hospitals were not disrupted during the storm. According to State Revenue Secretary Pankaj Kumar, 1,383 power backups were installed to ensure coronavirus hospitals were not faced with power outages.

India: Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction Dozens feared missing at sea The Indian navy said Tuesday it had rescued 177 people who were aboard a capsized oil-rig support vessel off the coast of Mumbai, with 96 people still missing. Another vessel ran aground, with all 137 personnel brought to safety. Authorities have deployed three warships, maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters to carry out rescue operations, which are being hampered by the rough conditions.

India: Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction Cyclone tears through villages The storm damaged infrastructure and agriculture along the western coast, while heavy rains continued to flood some regions. Here, fishermen and women are seen mending bamboo racks used to dry fish after they were brought down by strong winds in a fishing village off the coast in Mumbai. In Maharashtra state, six people were killed, but Mumbai was largely spared from major damage.

India: Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction Clearing roads a priority Officials have said that oxygen manufacturing was not hit by the storm, and hospitals with COVID patients were unaffected. "Our priority is to clear the roads, so there is no impact on oxygen movement" due to the cyclone, said Gaurang Makwana, an official in Bhavnagar district in Gujarat.

India: Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction Impact of climate change Tropical cyclones are less common in the Arabian Sea than on India's east coast, and typically form later in the year. But although the storms do not occur frequently, experts warn climate change will cause them to become more severe. Author: Sou-Jie Brunnersum



New storm brewing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the damage, promising government aid.

Meanwhile, a major new storm is building off India's east coast in the Bay of Bengal, weather forecasters warned on Thursday.

The system was "very likely" to intensify gradually into a cyclone, which is projected to hit the coasts of the states of West Bengal and Odisha around May 26.

The damage from Cyclone Tauktae has added further pressure on a country that is battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus amid a shortage of beds and oxygen in medical facilities.

dvv/aw (AFP,AP, Reuters)