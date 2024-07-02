India: Dozens killed in stampede at religious gathering

Hospital officials in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh say at least 27 people were crushed to death and more were injured.

At least 27 people were crushed to death in a stampede at a Hindu religious gathering in Mughalghari village in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh in northern India on Tuesday, local officials said.

Chief medical officer Umesh Kumar Tripathi told reporters that the dead included 25 women and two men, while another 150 have been admitted to hospital.

Police sources have told the Reuters news agency that the death toll could be as high as "approximately 60."

"Many injured have also been admitted," Tripathi said. "The primary reason is a stampede during a religious event."

"We have received 27 bodies so far," Uttar Pradesh state senior medical officer Ram Mohan Tiwari told the AFP news agency, warning: "Bodies are still coming."

Crowds had gathered to celebrate the Hindu god Shiva in the city of Hathras, some 140 kilometers (87 miles) southeast of New Delhi.

The precise cause of the stampede remains unclear but local media have cited police sources as saying that hot and humid weather may have led to uncomfortable conditions, prompting panic.

"There was a huge crowd of [worshippers] gathered at the spot," one victim told the Hindustan Times in a nearby hospital.

"There was no way out, and everybody fell on each other, and a stampede took place. When I tried to move out, there were motorcycles parked outside, which blocked my way. Many fainted while others died."

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already ordered an investigation into the incident.

"Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on [a] war footing and to provide proper treatment to the injured," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

mf (AFP, Reuters)