India: Dozens drown during Hindu festival

At least 43 people have drowned, 37 of them children, at events to celebrate a Hindu festival. The ceremony involves bathing in local rivers and streams.

At least 43 people died on Thursday when they drowned while celebrating a Hindu festival in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, officials said.

Of them, at least 37 were children.

What do we know so far?

Devotees drowned in separate incidents across Bihar, as worshippers marked the Jitiya Parv Hindu festival, observed by mothers for the wellbeing of their children.

"People ignored dangerous water levels in rivers as well as ponds while bathing," a local official told AFP. The families of the victims will be compensated by the state.

Deadly incidents are common at places of worship during religious festivals in India. A year ago, 22 people died during the same festival, including 15 children.

ft/rm (Reuters, AP)