India: Dozens drown during Hindu festival

At least 43 people have drowned while celebrating a Hindu festival in India, according to a government official.

37 children are among the victims.

Devotees drowned in separate incidents across Bihar state in eastern India, as worshippers marked the Jitiya Parv Hindu festival, observed by mothers for the wellbeing of their children.

“People ignored dangerous water levels in rivers as well as ponds while bathing,” an official told AFP, with the families of the victims to be compensated by the state.

Deadly incidents are common at places of worship during religious festivals in India. Just a year ago, 22 people died during the same festival, including 15 children.

Experts say climate change is resulting in the increase of extreme weather events, with damming, deforestation and development projects in India worsening the human toll.

