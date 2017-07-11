India: Dozens die after bus crashes into canal

At least 40 people were killed when a bus crashed into a canal in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Choudhary said six people were rescued after the accident, and that the bus was designed to hold 34. The bus was carrying more than 50 passengers.

Rescuers recovered 40 bodies and were searching for other passengers. Officials stopped the water supply to the canal to aid the rescue effort.

more to come...

lc/rt (AP, AFP)