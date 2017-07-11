 India: Dozens die after bus crashes into canal | News | DW | 16.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

India: Dozens die after bus crashes into canal

Police report that the bus carrying more than 50 passengers plunged off a bridge in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

People gather at the site of an accident after a bus fell into a canal in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh

People gather at the site of the accident after a bus fell into a canal in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh

At least 40 people were killed when a bus crashed into a canal in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Choudhary said six people were rescued after the accident, and that the bus was designed to hold 34. The bus was carrying more than 50 passengers. 

Rescuers recovered 40 bodies and were searching for other passengers. Officials stopped the water supply to the canal to aid the rescue effort.

more to come...

lc/rt (AP, AFP)

Advertisement