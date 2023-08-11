India: Delhi takes drastic measures amid 'hazardous' smog
Since last week, India's capital region has been blanketed under thick smog. Authorities have ordered construction paused, traffic limited and for farmers to stop burning fields.
Air in Indian capital 'hazardous' to breathe
Delhi's smog is made up of fine particles that damage lungs. The air quality in the Indian capital has measured 100 times above the World Health Organization's (WHO) healthy limit of fine particulate pollution. IQAir, a Swiss air quality platform, measures Delhi's air quality at 320 on a scale of 0-500. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has called the current smog an "air-pocalypse."
Traffic curbs planned
Authorities in Delhi said they would restrict use of private vehicles for a week starting after the Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on November 13. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the scheme would mean cars with odd and even number plates to drive on alternate days. Rai said the situation would be reassessed on November 20.
Construction works halted
Non-essential construction that emits heavy dust has been banned in the Delhi. Water cannons are being used to spray construction sites to keep dust on the ground.
Schools closed
Authorities in Delhi have closed schools until at least November 18 because of the smog. Levels of the most dangerous PM 2.5 particles, which are small enough to enter the bloodstream through the lungs, reached 184 micrograms per cubic meter on Monday, according to IQAir. This is 12 times the WHO's recommendation for exposure.
Heavy smog from slash and burn farming
Air monitoring agency SAFAR estimates smoke from slash and burn farming accounts for up to 40% of Delhi's current air pollution. On Tuesday, India's top court ordered states surrounding New Delhi to stop farmers from burning crop residue.
Delhi's 'Green War Room' smog response
New Delhi has a "Green War Room" — a coordination center staffed by experts to monitor pollution hotspots by analyzing satellite imagery, and in turn updating air quality sensors. It is intended to identify sources of smog and coordinate with agencies on how to mitigate.
Smog a yearly occurance
In a satellite image from November 2022, thick clouds of smoke from farmers burning fields can be seen over northern India and Pakistan. The smokey air is unable to drift over the Himalayas and can remain in place for weeks.