India: Delhi chief Kejriwal appears in court in graft case

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in relation to a probe into alleged corrupt allocation of liquor licenses in Delhi. He is the latest opposition leader detained ahead of next month's national elections.

One of India’s leading opposition politicians appeared in court on Friday in connection with a long-running corruption probe.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is the chief minister of the capital city, Delhi, is a key leader in an opposition alliance formed to compete against current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kejriwal’s supporters claim the charges are an attempt to sideline him from the election.

What do we know so far?

Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested on Thursday ahead of next month’s highly-anticipated election.

Kejriwal's government in Delhi was accused of corruption in 2021 when it implemented a policy to liberalize the sale of liquor and handed over a lucrative government stake in the sector.

The policy was rescinded in 2022, but a resulting probe into the alleged corrupt allocation of licenses has since seen the jailing of two top Kejriwal allies.

Having held the post of chief minister for nearly a decade, he had resisted multiple summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to be interrogated as part of the probe in the past year.

Following his arrest, Kejriwal dismissed the allegations against him, saying it was a politically motivated smear campaign by Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party.

Supporters protest across India

Hundreds of supporters of AAP took to the streets of Delhi on Friday following the news of Kejriwal’s arrest.

An AFP journalist at the scene reported several people being detained by police including Delhi’s education minister Atishi Marlena Singh and health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

"We made it clear from the beginning that if needed, Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from jail," Singh told reporters.

Several opposition members arrested on graft charges

More than two dozen opposition parties have teamed up to jointly contest India’s national election that will take place from April to June.

Up to nine BJP opponents have been arrested on alleged graft charges over the past two years, raising international concerns over the democratic process of the upcoming election.

"Not a single BJP leader faces scrutiny or arrest, laying bare their abuse of power and the decay of democracy," Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin, a fellow member of the opposition bloc, said.

