India: Deaths in temple tragedy climb

At least 36 people were killed after the floor at a Hindu temple in India's Indore city caved in. A search for survivors is still underway.

The death toll after a temple's floor collapsed in the central Indian city of Indore has risen to 36, officials said on Friday as rescue operations continue.

The accident took place on Thursday as devotees gathered at the Hindu temple in the state of Madhya Pradesh to celebrate the festival of Ram Navami.

What happened?

The floor of the temple caved in and over 30 people fell into an old well underneath, according to local media reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of the victims, saying he was "extremely pained by the mishap in Indore."

Modi also announced an aid of Rs. 200,000 (€2230 approx.) for the next of kin of each deceased in the accident.

The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 (€558), the Prime Minister's office said in a statement on Twitter.



The Times of India reported that the temple stopped using the well years ago, subsequently covering the opening with iron grills and tiles.

Local authorities ordered the temple's owners in January to remove the well covering, saying it was an unsafe and unauthorized structure, the paper reported. Temple authorities, however, ignored the warning.

Building collapses occur regularly in India in part due to poor construction and a lack of adherence to regulations.

Deadly accidents also frequently occur at religious sites in India — particularly during major festivals. In 2016, at least 112 people died after a banned fireworks display exploded at a temple marking the Hindu new year.

