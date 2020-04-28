India: Deadly gas leak at chemical plant

A gas leak at an LG Polymers facility on the southeast coast of India killed at least five people, police said Thursday. The accident happened at a village near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state.

One of the dead is believed to be a child. There were reports of some people fainting near the site.

"We can confirm at least five deaths right now. More will be confirmed later. At least 70 people in the nearby hospitals are in an unconscious state and overall 200 to 500 locals are still getting treatment (at the hospitals)," said police official Swaroop Rani in Visakhapatnam.

Indian news agency ANI reported that several hundred people were being rushed to nearby hospitals after complaining of a burning sensation in the eyes and trouble breathing.

Administrator Vinay Chand said styrene, a synthetic chemical was believed to have leaked from the chemical plant. People within an area of 3 kilometres were affected.

"Hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or have breathing issues," Srijana Gummalla, Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, wrote on Twitter.

Authorities deployed 25 ambulances to the scene and evacuated surrounding villages.

The chemicals may have leaked following a fire at the plant, that began while workers were preparing to restart the plant after it closed during India’s coronavirus lockdown.

