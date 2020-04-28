India: Deadly gas leak at chemical plant

A gas leak at an LG Polymers facility on the southeast coast of India killed at least eight people, police said Thursday. The accident happened at a village near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state.

One of the dead is believed to be a child. There were reports of some people fainting near the site.

"We can confirm at least five deaths right now. More will be confirmed later. At least 70 people in the nearby hospitals are in an unconscious state and overall 200 to 500 locals are still getting treatment (at the hospitals)," said police official Swaroop Rani in Visakhapatnam.

What happened?

Administrator Vinay Chand said styrene, a synthetic chemical was believed to have leaked from the chemical plant. The chemicals may have leaked following a fire that began while workers were preparing to restart the plant after it closed during India’s coronavirus lockdown.

The accident was reported at around 3:30 a.m. local time.

"As it was still early in the morning, there are people who were sleeping in their homes and are now unconscious," said district hospitals coordinator B. K. Naik. Patients were forced to share beds in the the King George Hospital in Visakhaptnam, AFP news agency reported.

People within an area of 3 kilometres were affected.

"Hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or have breathing issues," Srijana Gummalla, Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, wrote on Twitter.

Authorities deployed 25 ambulances to the scene and evacuated surrounding villages.

"I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," India’s Prime Minister Narendra Mohdi wrote on Twitter.

