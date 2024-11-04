  1. Skip to content
India: Deadly bus crash in Uttarakhand state

November 4, 2024

At least 15 people have been killed, according to local officials.

Officials in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand said on Monday that at least 15 people had died and 20 were injured after a bus fell into a gorge.

A local police officer told Reuters news agency that the death toll was likely to rise as several of the survivors were in critical condition.

At least 42 passengers were thought to be on board the bus that had departed from Garhwal in the north en route to Ramnagar.

More to follow...

es/wd (Reuters, AFP) 