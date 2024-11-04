India: Deadly bus crash in Uttarakhand state

At least 23 people have been killed, according to local officials. An investigation has been launched into the disaster, which happened in the mountainous Almora municipality in northern India.

Officials in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand said on Monday that at least 23 people had died and 19 were injured after a bus fell into a gorge, according to the Hindustan Times newspaper.

At least 42 passengers were thought to be on board the bus that had departed from Garhwal in the north en route to Ramnagar.

The accident occured in the mountainous Almora district. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said teams of rescue workers had been dispatched to the site.

Vineet Pal, a state government official, said that an official investigation had been launched into the incident, but preliminary reports suggested that the bus had been old and dilapidated.

