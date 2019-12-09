 India: Deadly blaze breaks out at warehouse in New Delhi | News | DW | 23.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

India: Deadly blaze breaks out at warehouse in New Delhi

Several people were killed when a fire erupted at a warehouse in India's capital. Local media reported that the building lacked fire safety equipment and that there was only one staircase.

A person walks past a warehouse in New Delhi India where a deadly fire broke out (DW/S. Kumar )

A fire that broke out at a warehouse in New Delhi killed nine people and injured at least 3 others on Monday, fire officials said.

The blaze erupted in the early hours of Monday morning at a building the Kirari area of New Delhi. Firefighters battled the blaze for three hours until it was contained, an official told the Associated Press.

Children were reportedly among those killed.

The Hindustan Times reported that the fire started in the ground floor of the building, which was being used as a warehouse to store clothes, and quickly spread up the three-level building.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, although no fire safety equipment was found in the building, the Times of India reported. The building was also believed to only have one staircase.

Monday's fire was the second major blaze to occur in the Indian capital in recent weeks.

In early December, at least 43 people were killed when a fire engulfed a building in New Delhi's Karol Bagh area. The blaze was believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Watch video 01:55

Delhi factory fire kills 43 (09.12.2019)

DW recommends

Major fire rips through New Delhi factory, dozens killed

More than 40 people have died in a factory fire in India's capital, New Delhi, with the death toll expected to rise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the fire as "extremely horrific." (08.12.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Delhi factory fire kills 43 (09.12.2019)  

Related content

Indien Großbrand Neu Delhi

Major fire rips through New Delhi factory, dozens killed 08.12.2019

More than 40 people have died in a factory fire in India's capital, New Delhi, with the death toll expected to rise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the fire as "extremely horrific."

Indien Demonstranten Protest

India's Modi refuses to budge on citizenship law despite mass protests 18.12.2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refused to give in to the demands of tens of thousands of protesters opposing a controversial citizenship law. The country's top court refused to stall the law's implementation.

Indien - Proteste nach der Vergewaltigung einer Studentin.

India rejects last appeal of death sentence for 2012 rape 18.12.2019

India's Supreme Court rejected the death sentence appeal filed by the last of the four men convicted of raping and killing a woman in a widely reported 2012 case. Another rape victim was recently set on fire in India.

Advertisement