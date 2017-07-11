COVID: High medical expenses take toll on poor families in India

Anindita Gupta, a resident of the eastern city of Kolkata, said she had to sell some of her jewelry to pay for the treatment of her brother-in-law at a private hospital.

Her brother-in-law, who had contracted COVID-19, needed the support of an ECMO, which is used to pump and oxygenate a patient's blood outside the body.

At the end of May he was transferred to a private clinic from another hospital that didn't have the ECMO facility.

Anindita said her family was then faced with a bill of close to 3 million rupees ($40,000, €33,670). They had paid 650,000 rupees to the hospital he was first admitted to and another 2.25 million rupees to the one where he is currently receiving treatment.

The family has sold their car to help meet the expense. Even if her brother-in-law returns home healthy, Anindita said the financial burden will weigh heavily on them for some time. "He has no idea of what has happened so far," Anindita said.

Anindita's family is one of thousands in India who have incurred high medical expenses during the nation's calamitous second coronavirus wave.

Unaffordable prices put onerous burden on families

Complete data to assess the impact of the second wave on personal finances is still not available, but a recent report by the State Bank of India concluded that medical expenses could rise by as much as 11% on average for families because of COVID-related hospitalizations.

India's Supreme Court last year ordered state governments to either improve provisions for affordable care in public hospitals or cap charges at private ones.

The judges said that "right to health included affordable treatment." They added that even if people recovered from COVID-19, they would find themselves in economic hardship.

In an effort to address the problem, several state governments have capped the amount of money private hospitals can charge COVID-19 patients. The government of Delhi introduced price caps last June.

Since the onset of the second wave, several states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala have also capped rates. Some others, like Maharashtra, have revised their previous regulations to include fixed rates for some of the more expensive treatments.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Out and about Commuters queuing up outside the entrance of a metro station in central Delhi. Just weeks ago, India was battling a devastating wave of the coronavirus that brought the country's health care infrastructure to its knees. Supplies of medical oxygen ran short and crematoriums were overrun. As numbers begin to fall, Indians are back on the streets of their capital city.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Undeterred by heat Vendors take a break amid a busy marketplace in Delhi. The fall in coronavirus case numbers comes at a time when temperatures are soaring in the national capital. Even as temperatures touch a peak of 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit), shoppers can be seen thronging local markets, hunting for good deals under the sweltering sun.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Lack of social distancing Large groups of people flock to a crowded flea market in Delhi's neighboring city of Gurgaon, a part of the national capital region. Despite attempts from local authorities to ensure that visitors adhere to COVID-related rules, social distancing remains a distant dream in markets like these. In some cases, mask-wearing shoppers were seen pulling down their masks to bargain for the best price.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Respite from lockdowns A couple walks through the narrow lanes of Khan Market in central Delhi. As cafes, restaurants and bars open for business after weeks of lockdown, many residents are stepping out for a meal or a drink as they seek a change from their COVID lifestyle. Tired of working from home, many young professionals can be seen perched on stools at local coffee shops, sipping on their iced lattes.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Experts warn of third wave As the sun blazes outdoors, malls have become the favored shopping destination for locals. However, as states lift their coronavirus lockdowns in phases, experts have warned that another wave of the virus, in part fuelled by the emergence of the "delta plus" variant, may not be far behind.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Traffic back to normal A large number of cars parked at Connaught Place in New Delhi. As restrictions are lifted and many offices resume work, traffic is back to its regular levels in the national capital region, even during non-peak hours. The short-lived ease of commuting within the city, which is known for its traffic congestion, has come to a quick end.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Coronavirus fatigue sets in A woman shops for ceramic bowls and platters as her dog looks on, in Banjara market, Gurgaon. Over a year after India imposed its first coronavirus-induced lockdown, COVID fatigue has set in. Authorities are finding it increasingly difficult to keep people from stepping out — especially in the cooler evenings — after weeks of staying cooped up inside their homes.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Precarious calm before likely storm While the Indian government was caught off-guard by the last surge, preparations are underway to prevent such a situation from repeating itself. Local administrations and hospitals are looking to bolster the country's health care system. But as masks hang below the chin and social distancing remains a faraway dream, experts say that India could see another surge in the next six to eight weeks. Author: Seerat Chabba (New Delhi)



Hospitals continue to overcharge patients

Despite the measures, many hospitals continue to exploit loopholes to overcharge patients.

The All India Drug Action Network, an independent organization working to increase access to essential medicines, identified several instances of malpractices by private hospitals in Delhi.

The complaints include hospitals charging different rates for patients with insurance and charging separately for medicines or tests which should have been included in overall expenses.

A person who asked not to be named said that he had to pay money every step of the way to make sure his father, a COVID-19 patient, got the treatment he needed.

His father died in May. Even in death, there was little dignity, the son said. The private hospital in Kolkata his father was admitted to told the family they could either pay the hospital separately to take his father's body to the crematorium, or wait for staffers from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the local body responsible for providing basic amenities.

He said it cost him 14,000 rupees to transport his father's body to the crematorium, a 10-minute ride, after negotiations with the hospital staff.

In addition, the family had to pay extra money to speed up the process of getting a death certificate.

Millions pushed back into poverty

Such high costs have taken a severe toll on families across the country, but the poor have been the worst affected.

Anirudh Gaurang Gudlavalleti, a senior research associate at the Public Health Foundation of India, told DW that the rural poor face "double marginalization" since they are both economically and socially neglected.

He said there was a "huge lacuna when it came to availing medical services" because most of them could not pay out of their pockets.

While government-run hospitals don't have the requisite facilities and medical equipment, private hospitals are beyond poor people's reach, the expert pointed out.

The health emergency has also pushed many people back into poverty.

According to a research report published by the Azim Premji University, 230 million additional individuals had fallen below the national minimum wage poverty line between March and October last year.

Had the pandemic not occurred, around 50 million would have been lifted above this line, the study said.