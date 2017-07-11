 India: How reliable are COVID surveys and herd immunity claims? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 26.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

India: How reliable are COVID surveys and herd immunity claims?

Even though a majority of Indians seem to have antibodies against the coronavirus, only vaccination and COVID precautions are the way out of the pandemic, experts say.

People shop at a crowded roadside vegetable market after authorities eased coronavirus restrictions, following a drop in COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad

Experts say widespread antibody prevalence does not necessarily mean that people are less susceptible to new infections

Two-thirds of India's over 1.3-billion-strong population have antibodies against the coronavirus, according to data released recently from a serological survey conducted by the country's top medical body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).  

The survey was conducted nationwide in June and July and involved 29,000 participants. It also included 8,691 children aged 6-17 years for the first time. Half of them were seropositive, meaning that they had been exposed to the virus.

Among the adults participating in the study, 67.6% were seropositive, while more than 62% of adults were unvaccinated. As of July, just over 8% of eligible adult Indians had received two vaccine doses.

The study also surveyed 7,252 healthcare workers and found 85% had antibodies, with one in 10 not vaccinated.

Nevertheless, the survey showed, about 400 million of India's 1.4 billion people did not have antibodies.

Sero surveys provide data on the proportion of population exposed to the coronavirus, including asymptomatic individuals through the presence of antibodies that typically start appearing after two weeks of the onset of infection.

While RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests look for the presence of the actual virus, the antibody test checks for antibodies in the blood.

"From the first serosurvey in May and June 2020, when one in 140 adults had antibodies for the virus, two in three Indians now have antibodies either because of prior infection or vaccination,” Jacob John, a renowned virologist, told DW.

Watch video 02:52

Spread of 'delta plus' variant in India worries experts

Not always reliable and credible

However, epidemiologists and scientists caution that such serological studies are not always reliable and credible.

"The ICMR sero survey examines only 70 out of the 700-odd districts in India, across 21 states. Because less than 10% of India's districts are sampled, it is possible that we may miss large variations between districts," Gautam Menon, professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University, told DW.

"It is here that we need more information from well planned sero surveys across different regions of the country, so that we have a much more granular view of how the pandemic is proceeding," he added.

The uneven spread of the COVID infection complicates the task of sampling a population to determine how many have been infected. Experts say the timing, the choice of the antibody test and the sampling methodology can have huge effects on the results.

Others like Vineeta Bal, a scientist at the National Institute of Immunology, believe that while surveys like this can be useful, they have their limitations.

"It is difficult to say how representative the survey is of various parts of the country because the infection and incidence rates vary across states," Bal told DW.

She said it was still unclear if seropositivity was higher in the states that had higher infection rates.

Scientists also argue that there is a need for more data from the district level as well as information about reinfections and the problem of viral immune evasion, if strategies need to be put in place to gauge the impact of COVID in the future.

Watch video 03:04

India: Help for children made orphans by Coronavirus

Still vulnerable to contracting the virus

Furthermore, experts say that antibody prevalence does not necessarily mean that the population is less susceptible to new infections. 

Recent studies have shown that despite the high seroprevalence in countries like the UK and Israel, there was a rise in infections.

"Look what happened in Manaus, a Brazilian city of more than 2 million. It developed a supposed 76% herd immunity by October last year, but the city was besieged by a second wave subsequently. So was the case in pockets of Delhi and the Mumbai slum areas," Brahmar Mukherjee, a professor of global health at the University of Michigan, told DW.

Mukherjee pointed out that serological studies should not lead to complacency because the virus was changing and there are cases of reinfections, especially with the delta variant.

"We can only be secure with vaccinations and that is the way forward along with COVID-appropriate protocols," she said.

Seroprevalence data from around the country has deepened the understanding of the COVID crisis in India but given that a huge swathe of the population is not vaccinated, it could still create a perfect set of conditions for new variants to emerge.

India's total cases currently stand at 31.4 million, according to Health Ministry data, making it the second-most affected country after the United States. The South Asian nation has recorded over 420,000 COVID-related deaths so far.

  • Delhi residents step out as India's capital reopens after weeks of a coronavirus-induced lockdown

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Out and about

    Commuters queuing up outside the entrance of a metro station in central Delhi. Just weeks ago, India was battling a devastating wave of the coronavirus that brought the country's health care infrastructure to its knees. Supplies of medical oxygen ran short and crematoriums were overrun. As numbers begin to fall, Indians are back on the streets of their capital city.

  • Shoppers and vendors at a local market in Delhi

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Undeterred by heat

    Vendors take a break amid a busy marketplace in Delhi. The fall in coronavirus case numbers comes at a time when temperatures are soaring in the national capital. Even as temperatures touch a peak of 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit), shoppers can be seen thronging local markets, hunting for good deals under the sweltering sun.

  • People step out as shops and markets reopen in India's national capital region after weeks of lockdown

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Lack of social distancing

    Large groups of people flock to a crowded flea market in Delhi's neighboring city of Gurgaon, a part of the national capital region. Despite attempts from local authorities to ensure that visitors adhere to COVID-related rules, social distancing remains a distant dream in markets like these. In some cases, mask-wearing shoppers were seen pulling down their masks to bargain for the best price.

  • Delhi residents step out as India's capital reopens after weeks of lockdown

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Respite from lockdowns

    A couple walks through the narrow lanes of Khan Market in central Delhi. As cafes, restaurants and bars open for business after weeks of lockdown, many residents are stepping out for a meal or a drink as they seek a change from their COVID lifestyle. Tired of working from home, many young professionals can be seen perched on stools at local coffee shops, sipping on their iced lattes.

  • A shopping mall in New Delhi

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Experts warn of third wave

    As the sun blazes outdoors, malls have become the favored shopping destination for locals. However, as states lift their coronavirus lockdowns in phases, experts have warned that another wave of the virus, in part fuelled by the emergence of the "delta plus" variant, may not be far behind.

  • Delhi's Connaught Place

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Traffic back to normal

    A large number of cars parked at Connaught Place in New Delhi. As restrictions are lifted and many offices resume work, traffic is back to its regular levels in the national capital region, even during non-peak hours. The short-lived ease of commuting within the city, which is known for its traffic congestion, has come to a quick end.

  • A woman with her dog in Gurgaon's Banjara market

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Coronavirus fatigue sets in

    A woman shops for ceramic bowls and platters as her dog looks on, in Banjara market, Gurgaon. Over a year after India imposed its first coronavirus-induced lockdown, COVID fatigue has set in. Authorities are finding it increasingly difficult to keep people from stepping out — especially in the cooler evenings — after weeks of staying cooped up inside their homes.

  • Shops and markets reopen in Delhi and the national capital region

    COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India

    Precarious calm before likely storm

    While the Indian government was caught off-guard by the last surge, preparations are underway to prevent such a situation from repeating itself. Local administrations and hospitals are looking to bolster the country's health care system. But as masks hang below the chin and social distancing remains a faraway dream, experts say that India could see another surge in the next six to eight weeks.

    Author: Seerat Chabba (New Delhi)


Advertisement