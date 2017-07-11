COVID: Misinformation complicates India's fight against pandemic

India reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus infections for a 12th straight day on Monday, taking its overall number of cases to nearly 20 million.

With 368,147 new cases over the past 24 hours, India's total infections stand at 19.93 million, while total fatalities rose by 3,417 to 218,959, according to Health Ministry data.

Experts say actual numbers across the country may be five to 10 times higher than the official tally.

Authorities have been taken by surprise at the ferocity of the latest virus surge in the country and have encountered massive difficulties in ensuring enough stocks of resources like medical oxygen, essential drugs and hospital beds.

They are also struggling to come up with an effective strategy to curb the virus' spread.

Their task, however, is made more challenging by fake news, conspiracy theories and unverified information circulating on social media platforms.

The content in these messages and posts range from the origins of the second wave in India to the efficacy of vaccines and suggestions to boost immunity using home remedies.

"Of these, health-related misinformation is more prevalent and diverse, followed by religious misinformation," Syed Nazakat, founder of Health Analytics Asia, a fact-checking initiative, told DW.

"Most of the health misinformation deals with the pandemic and that too, when the country is also in the midst of a massive vaccination drive," he said.

'There is obviously a lack of respect for science'

Observers and activists say authorities haven't taken enough action to stop the misinformation. In fact, some public figures and senior officials are themselves responsible for its spread.

In mid-April, when the number of COVID cases began to skyrocket, V K Paul, a senior government official who is at the forefront of the nation's coronavirus response, recommended that people consult alternative therapy practitioners if they have mild or asymptomatic disease.

He also advised people to consume "chyawanprash" (a dietary supplement) and "kadha" (a brew of herbs and spices) to improve their immunity.

His statement triggered criticism from doctors who said such recommendations could encourage people to try untested therapies and wait too long to seek medical help.

"This is astounding and so misleading. It will encourage people to sit at home, drinking such concoctions and by the time they reach hospital, it will be too late," Rajan Sharma, ex-national president of the Indian Medical Association, told DW.

Apar Gupta, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation, shared a similar view.

"When you have public authorities endorsing such appeals, there is obviously a lack of respect for science. What effect do you think it will have on those consuming social media?" Gupta told DW.

High social media use

Experts believe that people's low trust in news media and a weak public service media, coupled with a fragmented audience and high social media use, have been responsible for the rapid and wide spread of misinformation.

Consumption of social media content has increased enormously since the Indian government imposed a strict nationwide lockdown in March last year to control the spread of the virus.

WhatsApp, which has over 500 million users in the country, is the platform through which most misinformation is being peddled.

"The increasing reach of social media further intensifies the misinformation crisis," Gupta said.

Debunking myths and falsehoods

With COVID cases surging nationwide, many gullible people are increasingly falling prey to a rising tide of misleading and false content, which is also affecting the nation's mass vaccination drive by spreading rumors about the adverse effects of vaccines.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India sees its darkest day of pandemic India added more than 3,200 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday — the highest number in a single day since the pandemic began. The total death toll has surpassed 200,000, with cities running out of space to bury or cremate the dead.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake COVID sufferers seek medical support at temples An elderly woman suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19 waits to receive free supplemental oxygen outside a Sikh temple on the outskirts of Delhi in Ghaziabad. Many who are struggling for breath due to COVID-19 have flocked to the temple, hoping to secure some of its limited oxygen supplies.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake COVID patients turn to informal health services Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds. Many have put out urgent notices saying they can't cope with the rush of patients. The Sikh temple in Ghaziabad has come to resemble the emergency ward of a hospital. People all across Delhi are seeking and creating makeshift health care spaces.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Doctors treating patients wherever possible A healthcare worker tests blood oxygen levels of a COVID patient inside an ambulance in the eastern city of Kolkata. With people being forced to wait many hours to receive treatment, doctors have been treating people in cars and taxis parked in front of hospitals.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Suffering patients plead for oxygen A couple wait inside a rickshaw until they can enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in the western city of Ahmedabad. Social media and local news footage have captured desperate relatives begging for oxygen outside hospitals or weeping in the street for loved ones who have died waiting for treatment.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India in mourning A young boy at a crematorium mourns the loss of his father, who died from COVID-19. In the last month alone, daily COVID cases in India have increased eight times over — and deaths, 10 times. Health experts have said the actual death toll is probably far higher than the official numbers.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India's younger population also hit This 35-year-old woman is suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19. Like many others, she is waiting in front of a hospital to receive oxygen support. Scientists are concerned that a more infectious "double mutation" of the virus is spreading in India.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Second COVID wave 'supremely contagious' The family of a COVID victim mourn together outside a mortuary of a hospital in New Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said India's current infection wave is "particularly dangerous" and that people were falling sick more severely and for longer. "It is supremely contagious, and those who are contracting it are not able to recover as swiftly."

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake 'Swallowing our city's people like a monster' The unfolding crisis is most noticeable in India's overwhelmed graveyards and crematoriums. Burial grounds in the capital New Delhi are running out of space. In other cities, glowing funeral pyres light up the night sky. "The virus is swallowing our city's people like a monster,'' said Mamtesh Sharma, an official at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat crematorium in the central city of Bhopal.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Vaccine drive falling behind India's vaccination program is lagging, with only 10% of the country's population having received one dose, and 1.5% having received both doses. Indians aged 18 and older will be eligible for a vaccine from Saturday. The United States has said it would send raw materials for vaccine production to help strengthen India's capacity to manufacture more AstraZeneca vaccine. Author: Melissa Sou-Jie Brunnersum



There has been fake news regarding vaccine safety among people with preexisting conditions like diabetes and hypertension and, also, among women.

Additionally, there have been myths about using nebulizers as a replacement for medical oxygen tanks, for which there is currently a severe shortage in the country.

Furthermore, rumors promoting the inhalation of steam as well as the consumption of garlic, cinnamon and liquorice root, as a prevention measure or cure for COVID have been widely circulated.

Another dangerous idea that is being propagated on social media is that Indians have a higher immunity against the coronavirus.

This was based on an erroneous and superficial interpretation of a single gene study conducted among different ethnic groups.

"There is simply no scientific evidence to back this absurd claim. We had to debunk this claim to make people understand that Indians do not have any special genetic protection against the virus," a researcher from Alt News, a non-profit fact-checking website, told DW.

A lot of this content, in the form of text, images and videos, is shared in local languages.

"Many of these videos and memes are recycled as they don't evaporate easily from cyberspace. Even after this avalanche of misinformation is debunked, there are still people who are unsure of what to believe," Prateek Waghre, a research analyst at the Takshashila Institution, told DW.