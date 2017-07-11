COVID: India's luxury hotels take a massive beating

The hotel and restaurant business in India has been among the sectors hit hardest by the COVID health emergency, with the resulting lockdowns and economic slowdown decimating revenues and profits.

When the second wave of the virus was at its peak in April and May, the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), the apex industry body, sought immediate help from the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was a desperate appeal for government aid to save the hospitality sector from imminent collapse.

The FHRAI requested a moratorium on loan and interest payments and insisted that without the support, the sector would collapse.

Hospitality sector is bleeding

"Without wasting any more time, the government should make necessary special provisions to waive statutory charges for the hospitality sector. Ignoring the industry even now will push it to the point of no return," said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, FHRAI vice president.

Hotel executives and analysts stress that repayment of loans with interest has been difficult under the current harsh economic environment.

"For starters, we have asked the government to offer us a waiver of property tax, water charges, electricity charges and excise license fees for the lockdown period," a senior executive who asked not to be named told DW.

With travel reduced to a bare minimum and an economic slowdown, the pandemic has done immeasurable damage to luxury hotel chains across the country.

Almost every segment associated with the hotel industry — meetings, conferences, restaurants, destination weddings and family entertainment, among other things — has been crippled by the impact of the health crisis.

According to FHRAI, the Indian hotel industry took a hit of over 1.3 trillion rupees ($17.4 billion, €14.7 billion) in revenue for the fiscal year 2020-21 due to COVID.

There are some 150,000 branded hotels in India and around 20-25% of them face the risk of permanent closure, according to the Hotel Association of India.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Out and about Commuters queuing up outside the entrance of a metro station in central Delhi. Just weeks ago, India was battling a devastating wave of the coronavirus that brought the country's health care infrastructure to its knees. Supplies of medical oxygen ran short and crematoriums were overrun. As numbers begin to fall, Indians are back on the streets of their capital city.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Undeterred by heat Vendors take a break amid a busy marketplace in Delhi. The fall in coronavirus case numbers comes at a time when temperatures are soaring in the national capital. Even as temperatures touch a peak of 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit), shoppers can be seen thronging local markets, hunting for good deals under the sweltering sun.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Lack of social distancing Large groups of people flock to a crowded flea market in Delhi's neighboring city of Gurgaon, a part of the national capital region. Despite attempts from local authorities to ensure that visitors adhere to COVID-related rules, social distancing remains a distant dream in markets like these. In some cases, mask-wearing shoppers were seen pulling down their masks to bargain for the best price.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Respite from lockdowns A couple walks through the narrow lanes of Khan Market in central Delhi. As cafes, restaurants and bars open for business after weeks of lockdown, many residents are stepping out for a meal or a drink as they seek a change from their COVID lifestyle. Tired of working from home, many young professionals can be seen perched on stools at local coffee shops, sipping on their iced lattes.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Experts warn of third wave As the sun blazes outdoors, malls have become the favored shopping destination for locals. However, as states lift their coronavirus lockdowns in phases, experts have warned that another wave of the virus, in part fuelled by the emergence of the "delta plus" variant, may not be far behind.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Traffic back to normal A large number of cars parked at Connaught Place in New Delhi. As restrictions are lifted and many offices resume work, traffic is back to its regular levels in the national capital region, even during non-peak hours. The short-lived ease of commuting within the city, which is known for its traffic congestion, has come to a quick end.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Coronavirus fatigue sets in A woman shops for ceramic bowls and platters as her dog looks on, in Banjara market, Gurgaon. Over a year after India imposed its first coronavirus-induced lockdown, COVID fatigue has set in. Authorities are finding it increasingly difficult to keep people from stepping out — especially in the cooler evenings — after weeks of staying cooped up inside their homes.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Precarious calm before likely storm While the Indian government was caught off-guard by the last surge, preparations are underway to prevent such a situation from repeating itself. Local administrations and hospitals are looking to bolster the country's health care system. But as masks hang below the chin and social distancing remains a faraway dream, experts say that India could see another surge in the next six to eight weeks. Author: Seerat Chabba (New Delhi)



Jobs at risk

Many hotel chains have taken measures like freezing new recruitment, partially closing hotel floors and shutting down restaurants. In some cases, they have also begun job cuts.

For instance, the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), South Asia's biggest hospitality group, reported a loss of about 7.2 billion rupees (€82 million) in the pandemic-stricken 2020-21 financial year, as opposed to a profit of 3.54 billion rupees in the previous fiscal.

Last month, the iconic Hyatt Regency Hotel near the Mumbai Airport shut down temporarily due to financial stress.

"This is to inform all the on-roll staff of the hotel that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel," Hardeep Marwah, the hotel's general manager, said in a statement.

In March, Marriott International put out a statement saying that it would soon begin furloughing tens of thousands of employees worldwide. The group runs 84 hotels in India and hoteliers said these establishments and staff working for them have also been affected by the company's policy.

It's not just luxury hotels that have been affected, even many small and medium-sized players have also been hit.

"Forget about luxury hotels. Mid-market hospitality players are ruined, and many can't even pay their electricity bills and have decided to either shut shop or are up for sale," Geeta Mehta, a public relations executive, told DW.

'Setback for national employment'

The World Travel and Tourism Council estimates that up to 50 million jobs in the travel and hotel industry are at risk due to the pandemic and millions of those jobs are likely to be in India.

"The Indian tourism and hospitality industry is staring at a potential job loss of around 38 million, which is 70% of the sector's total workforce, due to COVID," Hari Sukumar, a senior executive of the Jaypee Palace Hotel, told DW.

"If this trend continues, it will be a setback for national employment," he added, pointing out that the hotel sector directly and indirectly accounts for about 12.75% of all jobs in India.

Apart from announcing furloughs of staff, leave without pay, closing of hotels and postponement of new hotel plans, many top chains believe a sense of normalcy will only return if domestic tourism returns.

But the likelihood of such a revival in the short term remains uncertain, casting a dark shadow on the prospects of the hotel sector and employees working in it.