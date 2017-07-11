India: Court upholds controversial hijab ban in Karnataka

A court in the Indian state of Karnataka on Tuesday upheld a regional ban on hijab-wearing in the classroom, just weeks after educational institutes were closed amid heated protests for and against the controversial policy.

The original order was passed on February 5, when the Karnataka government banned clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public order." Several schools and colleges used this order as grounds to deny entry to Muslim girls wearing the hijab.

A group of Muslim female students took the matter to the state's high court, questioning how the hijab disturbs the aforementioned values.

More to follow...

