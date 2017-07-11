India: Court threatens federal government over oxygen failure

The Delhi High Court said on Sunday it would start punishing central government officials if they failed to provide a steady oxygen supply, warning that it would start contempt proceedings if there was no compliance.

The court urged the government to supply 490 metric tons of oxygen to Delhi, as promised earlier. The court order was passed after taking into consideration the federal government's statement that it had no oxygen left in reserve to meet the SOS needs of the hospitals.

Many hospitals in the capital New Delhi and across the country reported deaths due to oxygen shortage, as the country has been hit severely by the second wave.

"The water has gone above the head. Enough is enough. You will arrange everything now. Eight patients have died today due to lack of oxygen," said the division bench of judges.

Twelve patients, including a doctor, died Saturday at a hospital in New Delhi after it ran out of supplies for more than an hour. Another sixteen deaths have been reported in the state of Andhra Pradesh and six in Haryana, as hospitals ran out.

As oxygen shortages run rampant in India, the government has used railways and employed the services of the military to the worst-affected regions. India is short of cryogenic tankers that are used to transport oxygen.

The army has opened up its hospitals to the public in a bid to deal with the shortage of hospital beds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given the army emergency financial powers to set up quarantine facilities and get new medical equipment.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Unbearable loss Relatives of a deceased COVID-19 patient grieve in front of a hospital in the Indian city of Ahmedabad. The health situation has spiraled out of control. The country recorded more than 333,000 new infections in the last 24 hours — the highest daily caseload in the world. That means more than 1 million people in India have been infected with the virus in the past four days alone.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Overcrowded hospitals COVID-19 patients wait to be treated at this hospital in New Delhi. Many hospitals are completely overwhelmed. ""We are running desperately short of beds, desperately short of oxygen [and] essential medicines," Shuchin Bajaj, an Indian doctor and director of a hospital chain, told DW. "We are turning away patients. It's breaking our hearts. The situation in the country is almost apocalyptic."

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Waiting for hel Many desperate patients still set out for hospital — and sometimes have to wait for hours in front of them, like this man in a motor rickshaw in Ahmedabad. At least he got one of the increasingly scarce oxygen cylinders. In Delhi alone, according to official figures, there is a shortage of around 5,000 intensive care beds, and some hospitals have almost run out of oxygen.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Clamor for oxygen Many places across the country, like here in Allahabad, are seeing people crowd oxygen refilling stations with empty cylinders to bring their relatives. Oxygen is already being traded at exorbitant prices on the black market. The government is considering stopping operations at oil refineries and other industries that use oxygen for production so it can be provided to hospitals.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Hospital fire fuels tragedy On Friday night, a fire broke out in this hospital near Mumbai. The entire intensive care unit burned down, killing at least 13 COVID-19 patients. The cause of the fire is still unclear. But dangerous fires often occur in India — even in hospitals. The cause is usually poor or outdated equipment. Fire protection is often inadequate and emergency exits are rare.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Non-stop cremations Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 186,000 Indians have died as a result of the coronavirus. Currently, the country is registering more than 2,000 deaths every day. In many parts of the country, such as here in the capital, Delhi, the crematoriums and cemeteries can barely keep up with the number of bodies.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system 'Double mutant' virus variant sparks concerns Some experts say the situation in the country has worsened because of the rapid spread of a particularly contagious new "double mutant" variant of the coronavirus, B.1.617. It has prompted many countries to impose entry bans on travelers from India — and even issue travel warnings for the country. The United States has done that even for its citizens already vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Waiting for vaccines India is home to more than 1.3 billion people. But less than 2 % of the adult population has been vaccinated so far. That's despite the country being one of the world's largest vaccine producers. But the order came late for Indian pharmaceutical companies to first meet domestic demand rather than exporting jabs. From May 1, vaccines will be available to all Indians over the age of 18.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Mass events fuel COVID-19 spike Experts say it's not just the sluggish vaccination rate that is to blame for the rapid spread of the coronavirus in India. Religious, political and sporting events across the nation have also played a big role. The Kumbh Mela, India's largest Hindu pilgrimage festival, was attended by several million people. During the ritual bath in the Ganges, there were few signs of masks and social distancing.

Coronavirus wave batters India's health system Risky politics Politics too has set a poor example so far. Regional elections were held in the state of West Bengal at the beginning of the month. There were mass rallies in the megacity of Kolkata during the campaign with leading politicians from the ruling BJP party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part — and were celebrated by thousands of unmasked supporters. Author: Thomas Latschan



The court also asked for information on admissions and discharges from all government and private hospitals across Delhi. The court observed that while the recovery rate was high, there was a "choking of beds."

"Every day a substantial number of beds should become available. But that does not appear to be happening. Patients who require hospitalization with oxygen support should normally be in a position to leave within 8-10 days subject to their condition," said the court.

India expanded its vaccination drive to people aged between 18 years to 44 years of age on May 1. More than 86,000 in the category received a dose on the first day.

Authorities reported 392,488 new cases from the past 24 hours on Sunday, with a slight dip in numbers. The death toll rose by 3,689, with Delhi reporting 412 deaths. Many believe both these numbers to be under-reported.

