COVID: Are India's rapid antigen tests reliable?

India's coronavirus death toll crossed a quarter million on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours in the country since the pandemic began.

The country continues to be severely affected by the virus' rapid spread nationwide, with several states reeling under the shortage of medical oxygen, essential drugs, beds, health workers and vaccines, among other vital supplies.

Reports suggest that the disease is now rampaging through the countryside, overwhelming the already fragile rural healthcare system.

Three-fourths of India's 718 districts have what is known as a test-positivity rate above 10%, including major cities like New Delhi, Mumbai and the tech hub of Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the nation's apex medical body, revised norms for testing, with a particular focus on rural India.

The focus, it said, should not be on RT-PCR tests but instead on Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), which will help in surveillance and in breaking the chain of transmission.

"There is no need to do a second RT-PCR test and we are now moving from a 70-30 ratio of RT-PCR to the reverse of more antigen tests," ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava told reporters.

Concerns about overreliance on antigen tests

RT-PCR tests detect the presence of viral RNA. The test, which is very accurate, is able to detect a COVID infection even before the person becomes infectious, which helps to prevent virus transmission to other people.

They, however, are more expensive, time consuming and need a highly professional staff.

Antigen tests, on the other hand, detect viral proteins in patients at the peak of the infection. They are not considered to be as accurate as the RT-PCR tests. When using antigen tests, a significant number of people infected with the virus pass the test, which could result in the authorities missing many infections.

In a few days, these people will likely spread the virus to others thinking they are healthy.

That's why many experts have concerns about relying solely on antigen tests.

"Too much reliability on rapid antigen tests that show a lot of false negatives is a questionable thing, and I think the government may have to reconsider it," a senior pulmonologist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, who asked not to be named, told DW.

"Right now, the number of people asking for a test is high and there are not a great number of RT-PCR test labs," the doctor added.

Some other scientists believe the problem is not so much with antigen tests per se as with the quality of the tests that India is doing currently.

ICMR's own tests show just 50-60% accuracy, which means 40 to 50 of every 100 infections are being missed. "There are a lot of false negatives," Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India, told DW.

Need to adopt new technologies

Some experts suggest that India should adopt newer antigen technologies to better test and track the spread of the virus.

"We know the pandemic's vast scale and spread has strained the ability of India to test all of their citizens, making it difficult to track the twisting paths of infection," T Jacob John, a renowned virologist, told DW.

"I think we should be adopting newer antigen technologies which are faster and accurate."

Western countries, especially the US, have adopted new generation antigen technologies like Abbot's rapid Panbio antigen tests.

A nasal swab is inserted into a small, portable device, and a visual result is provided within about 15 minutes, similar to a home pregnancy test.

The American multinational medical devices and healthcare company also plans to begin offering BinaxNOW tests for direct commercial purchases. They are rapid antigen self-tests designed to detect both asymptomatic and symptomatic COVID-19 patients.

"These are important screening tools due to their ease of use, quick turnaround time and lower production and operational cost," Anupam Kumar, a health expert, told DW.

Companies and academic research labs are also rolling out other tests that are faster, cheaper and more user-friendly than standard RT-PCR ones, although they are not being produced on the same scale as antigen tests.

Some of these other tests use the gene-editing tool CRISPR to zero in on genetic snippets of the coronavirus.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India sees its darkest days of pandemic India has added hundreds of thousands of cases in recent days, and the total death toll has surpassed 220,000. Cities are running out of space to bury or cremate the dead.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake COVID sufferers seek medical support at temples An elderly woman suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19 waits to receive free supplemental oxygen outside a Sikh temple on the outskirts of Delhi in Ghaziabad. Many who are struggling for breath due to COVID-19 have flocked to the temple, hoping to secure some of its limited oxygen supplies.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake COVID patients turn to informal health services Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds. Many have put out urgent notices saying they can't cope with the rush of patients. The Sikh temple in Ghaziabad has come to resemble the emergency ward of a hospital. People all across Delhi are seeking and creating makeshift health care spaces.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Doctors treating patients wherever possible A health care worker tests blood oxygen levels of a COVID patient inside an ambulance in the eastern city of Kolkata. With people being forced to wait many hours to receive treatment, doctors have been treating people in cars and taxis parked in front of hospitals.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Suffering patients plead for oxygen A couple wait inside a rickshaw until they can enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in the western city of Ahmedabad. Social media and local news footage have captured desperate relatives begging for oxygen outside hospitals or weeping in the street for loved ones who have died waiting for treatment.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India in mourning A young boy at a crematorium mourns the loss of his father, who died from COVID-19. In the last month alone, daily COVID cases in India have increased eight times over — and deaths, 10 times. Health experts have said the actual death toll is probably far higher than the official numbers.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake India's younger population also hit This 35-year-old woman is suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19. Like many others, she is waiting in front of a hospital to receive oxygen support. Scientists are concerned that a more infectious "double mutation" of the virus is spreading in India.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Second COVID wave 'supremely contagious' The family of a COVID victim mourn together outside a mortuary of a hospital in New Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said India's current infection wave is "particularly dangerous" and that people were falling sick more severely and for longer. "It is supremely contagious, and those who are contracting it are not able to recover as swiftly."

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake 'Swallowing our city's people like a monster' The unfolding crisis is most noticeable in India's overwhelmed graveyards and crematoriums. Burial grounds in the capital New Delhi are running out of space. In other cities, glowing funeral pyres light up the night sky. "The virus is swallowing our city's people like a monster,'' said Mamtesh Sharma, an official at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat crematorium in the central city of Bhopal.

India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake Vaccine drive falling behind India's vaccination program is lagging, with only 10% of the country's population having received one dose, and 1.5% having received both doses. Indians aged 18 and older are now eligible for a vaccine. The United States has said it would send raw materials for vaccine production to help strengthen India's capacity to manufacture more AstraZeneca vaccine. Author: Melissa Sou-Jie Brunnersum



Researchers from the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in the capital New Delhi have also been working on this technology for several months. They have modified their gene-editing technology-based paper-strip diagnostic kit in such a manner that a simple PCR test can be used to detect mutated variants COVID.

"This will make detecting the new variants simpler and eliminate the need for complete genetic sequencing for diagnosis, which raises the cost manifold and takes about three days," Debojyoti Chakraborty, senior scientist at IGIB and part of the team that developed both the tests, told The Hindustan Times daily.

But its rollout has yet to happen.

Indian hospitals inundated by COVID patients

India's health care system, meanwhile, continues to be overwhelmed by the ferocity of the second wave.

Lacking beds, drugs and medical oxygen, hospitals have been forced to turn away droves of sufferers, while tales of desperate relatives searching for someone to treat dying loved ones have become commonplace.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said that it had registered a record 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours, while the number of infections rose by 348,421, carrying the tally past 23 million.

While experts believe the actual numbers could be five to 10 times higher, they're unable to say with certainty when the figures will peak.