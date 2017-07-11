Coronavirus: India's COVID surge triggers fears of new wave

India reported a big jump in new coronavirus infections on Thursday, driven by a resurgence in cases in some of its richest states.

The South Asian country recorded 35,871 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 11.47 million infections, the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.

Deaths rose by 172 to 159,216, according to Health Ministry data.

India recorded a peak of just under 100,000 new daily infections in September, before a gradual decline.

Infections fell to below 9,000 new cases in early February, but have steadily increased since then.

"We have to stop the emerging second peak of the pandemic through quick and decisive steps," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told regional leaders on Wednesday during a virtual meeting to discuss the surge.

"In recent weeks, some 70 districts have witnessed a more than 150% increase in the number of cases and if we do not stop the pandemic right now, it could lead to a nationwide outbreak," he pointed out.

Multiple states hit by resurgence in cases

The surge in infections has been led by Maharashtra, home to the financial capital Mumbai, as businesses reopened and millions used crowded public transport again.

"It does appear to be a second wave. That is not an incorrect description because the magnitude and speed of the rise in new cases is in fact comparable to the first wave," Pradip Awate of the state surveillance office for Maharashtra, who is in charge of monitoring epidemic-prone diseases, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express newspaper.

The state of 112 million people ordered a new lockdown in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month after infections hit a multi-month high this week.

New cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks in the state's industrial towns. And hospital beds and special COVID-19 facilities were reportedly filling up fast.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Crowds gather despite pandemic The Maha Kumbh Mela, which is considered the largest Hindu gathering in the world, is held in a 12-year cycle, across four pilgrimage sites in India. This year, the festival is being held in the holy city of Haridwar. The festival, which is classified as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, is attended by tens of thousands of people under normal circumstances.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears A morning dip in the Ganges The chilly morning weather does not seem to stop Hindu devotees from taking a dip in the Ganges River at the Har Ki Pauri, an iconic ghat in Haridwar. Some experts had asked the government to reconsider holding the event, over fears that it could create an infection hotspot. However, authorities decided to go ahead with the festival, after establishing some new rules and restrictions.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears A negative coronavirus test result is a must Visitors have to register before attending the festival and submit RT-PCR test results that showed they are COVID-19 negative. Elderly people, children and pregnant women are being discouraged from attending the event. "We have set up rapid antigen testing centers at every entrance, and we will be testing people coming in," Gopal Singh Chauhan, an Uttarakhand State official, told DW.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Little faith in the testing process Several pilgrims told DW that they had little faith in the testing process, but had chosen to attend despite the risk of infection. "Yes, it is a risk to attend the Kumbh Mela, but you could get the infection anywhere... Everything else has already opened up, so why should this event not be held? We are just here for some positive vibes," Shalini Soni, a pilgrim from Delhi, told DW.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears First auspicious bathing date of the festival Authorities said they would only implement certain restrictions on the days considered auspicious for bathing in the Ganges — the days when most devotees are expected. There are four auspicious bathing dates, or "Shahi Snan" throughout the festival. The first Shahi Snan took place on March 11.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Holy bathing According to Hindu tradition, bathing in the Ganges washes off one's sins, and frees them from the cycle of life and death. The Khumbh Mela began on January 14, and will continue through April 27.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Visitors say regulations were not enforced Online registrations went largely unchecked, and many attendees said there was a lack of clarity in the process. Some reported technical issues registering on the government website, while others said the mandate to present a negative RT-PCR test was not being enforced.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Asking for 'freedom from coronavirus' "I think more people will show up, after they hear about how the RT-PCR test rule is not being followed," Pandit Mohit Dubey, a Hindu priest, told DW. "People usually come and pray for their health, families, children, businesses, or progress in work. This time, many people are asking the holy Ganges River to free them from the coronavirus disease," he said. Author: Tanika Godbole



Cases have also risen this month in several other states including Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Crowding and reluctance to wear masks

Arvind Kumar, a chest and lung specialist, told DW that "this is nothing but a déjà vu phenomenon."

"Because of smugness on the part of everybody, including the authorities, the pathogen has come back with force. COVID wards which were closed are now opening up again," he said.

Several badly hit states have announced fresh restrictions such as curbs on movement and public gatherings in some cities and towns.

Inter-state travel restrictions are also being enforced, with some state governments mandating RT-PCR tests for travelers from other states.

The central Madhya Pradesh state has ordered a seven-day quarantine for visitors from Maharashtra, while Punjab in the north extended a night curfew across nine districts and Gujarat, PM Modi's home state, ordered a shutdown of schools and colleges across eight administrative divisions until April 10.

But major nationwide restrictions imposed during a monthslong lockdown last year have mostly been lifted.

Even mass religious gatherings are now allowed to go ahead.

Over three million mostly maskless pilgrims were estimated to have gathered on the banks of the Ganges river in the northern state of Uttarakhand last week as part of the Hindu religious festival, the Kumbh Mela.

Five Indian states are also holding regional elections over the next few weeks, with political rallies attracting huge, often maskless, crowds.

K Srinath Reddy of the Public Health Foundation of India told DW that there is cause for worry. "We are seeing a lot more opening up, a lot more commuting, a lot more super spreader events and new variants."

Vaccination key to control COVID

To control the virus' spread, PM Modi called for increased testing in small cities and towns as well as localized containment zones.

He also stressed the importance of vaccination.

The federal Health Ministry has so far distributed 75.4 million vaccine doses to states, of which some 36 million doses have so far been used. India is using the AstraZeneca shot and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech.

In this photo provided by the Indian PM's twitter handle, Modi is seen getting a COVID vaccine shot

The current pace of inoculation is far from what's needed to meet the government's goal of vaccinating 300 million Indians, a quarter of the nation's population, by August.

Health officials also pointed to another problem on Wednesday, saying that about 6.5% of vaccine doses in India are going to waste.

Modi said state governments should urgently address the issue.

"The pace of vaccination in the country is continuously increasing," he said. "But at the same time we have to take the problem of vaccine doses waste very seriously."

Jacob John, one of the nation's renowned virologists, told DW that the virus "knows no geographical boundaries."

"It will continue to infect people who are susceptible and that is why I am stressing that vaccinating the population is a must. When you see a fire, you have to put it out," he stressed.