Climate change: IPCC warns India of extreme heat waves, droughts

India will suffer more frequent and intense heat waves, extreme rainfall events, erratic monsoons as well as more cyclonic activity, among other weather-related calamities, in the coming decades, warned a report released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on Monday.
The report, "Climate Change 2021: the Physical Science Basis," is the first part of IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) — its latest evaluation of the state of Earth's climate and the impact on the planet and various life forms.
"Heat extremes have increased while cold extremes have decreased, and these trends will continue over the coming decades," the report said regarding the Indian subcontinent.
Experts say India, and South Asia in general, is particularly vulnerable to climate change.
"The threat of climate change is real — dangers are imminent and the future is catastrophic. This message from the IPCC report confirms what we already know and can see in the world around us," said Sunita Narain, an environmentalist and director of the Delhi-based Center for Science and Environment.
"From wildfires because of extreme heat and moisture loss to devastating floods because of extreme rain events, and tropical cyclones because of the changing temperatures between the sea and land surface, it should worry us," added Narain.
Climate changes affecting India hard
Climate change has already hit India hard, causing huge economic and social losses in recent years.
This year, for instance, India has witnessed severe floods, cloudbursts and landslides in several states across the country, causing death and destruction.
"This year's monsoon was more erratic with the rainfall intensity increasing in short durations causing damage to property and human life," Ravi Shankar Najundiah, director of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, told DW.
Experts say heavy rain events have increased threefold since 1950, but total precipitation has declined and at least a billion people in the South Asian country currently face severe water scarcity for at least one month annually.
And heat waves have become more common and severe, with many cities reporting temperatures above 48 degrees Celsius (118.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in 2020.
In a study published by The Lancet Planetary Health journal last month, researchers concluded that nearly 740,000 excess deaths in India annually could be attributed to abnormal hot and cold temperatures related to climate change.
Meanwhile, weather-related calamities and crises are slowing the pace of poverty reduction and increasing inequality nationwide.
Furthermore, if the average global temperature rises by 1 degree Celsius, the resulting decline in agricultural productivity, rise in sea levels and negative health outcomes are projected to cost India about 3% of its GDP, according to a report published last month by the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) think tank.
"Given that India is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, we must recognize that even geographically faraway climatic changes can have consequences for our monsoons and intensity of extreme events," Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, said in a statement.
"Our focus should be on building climate-resilient physical and digital infrastructure along with inculcating social and behavioural changes in citizens and communities."
'Headed towards further climate disaster'
Experts say Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government should act swiftly and put in place necessary measures to tackle climate-related challenges.
Chandra Bhushan, CEO of International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology said the situation will only worsen if the Indian government does not act faster and decisively.
"This is a warning for our economy and human life. Things that were predicted to happen far later in the future are now expected to happen much sooner, including intense heat waves, monsoon disruptions, cloud bursts and extreme rain," Bhushan told DW.
Sumaira Abdulali, environmentalist and founder of the NGO Awaaz Foundation, also shares a similar view.
"In theory, the problems of climate change are unmistakable and well acknowledged but in practice, in the face of development imperatives, we have not learned any lessons at all despite all types of climate-related catastrophic events," the expert told DW.
"We seem clearly headed towards further climate disaster."
-
In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world
Fierce flash floods in Europe
Unprecedented flooding — caused by two months' worth of rainfall in two days — has resulted in devastating damage in western Europe, leaving at least 209 people dead in Germany and Belgium. Narrow valley streams swelled into raging floods in the space of hours, wiping out centuries-old communities. Rebuilding the ruined homes, businesses and infrastructure is expected to cost billions of euros.
-
In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world
London submerged
Extreme flooding across northern Europe also hit the United Kingdom, with parts of London swamped by fast-rising waters as almost a month of rain fell in a single day. Subway stations were quickly flooded and streets submerged. The flash flooding showed that "the dangers of climate change are now moving closer to home," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
-
In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world
Extreme rainy seasons
Record floods have also hit parts of India and central China, overwhelming dams and drains and flooding streets. The downpours have been particularly heavy, even for the rainy season. Scientists have predicted that climate change will lead to more frequent and intense rainfall — warmer air holds more water, creating more rain.
-
In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world
Floodwaters inundate central China
Days of record-breaking rainfall also caused devastating flooding across China's central Henan province in late July. Scores people have been killed, hundreds of thousands displaced — and many are still unaccounted missing. In the provincial capital Zhengzhou, people were trapped in an underground railway when it was inundated with water. Rural areas are said to have been hit even worse.
-
In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world
Greece melts down amid heat waves
As nations flood in northern Europe, southern countries like Greece have been in the grip of several heat waves in the early summer. In the first week of July, temperatures soared to 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit). Tourism hot spots like the Acropolis were forced to shut during the day, while the extreme heat also sparked forest fires outside Thessaloniki, which helicopters tried to douse.
-
In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world
Sardinia scorched by 'unprecedented' wildfires
"It is an unprecedented reality in Sardinia’s history," said Sardinia's Governor Christian Salinas of the ongoing wildfires that have scorched the historic central western area of Montiferru. "So far, 20,000 hectares of forest that represent centuries of environmental history of our island have gone up in ashes." Around 1,200 people have been evacuated across the still-burning region.
-
In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world
Heat records in the US, Canada
Intense heat is becoming more common, as seen in late June in the US states of Washington and Oregon and the Canadian province of British Columbia. Scorching temperatures under a "heat dome," hot air trapped for days by high pressure fronts, caused hundreds of heat-related deaths. The village of Lytton recorded a high of 49.6 Celsius (121 Fahrenheit) — and burned to the ground the next day.
-
In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world
Wildfires sparking thunderstorms
The heat wave may be over but dry conditions are fueling one of the region's most intense wildfire seasons. Oregon's Bootleg Fire, which has burned an area the size of Los Angeles in just two weeks, is so big it's creating its own weather and sending smoke all the way to New York. A recent study said the weather conditions would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change.
-
In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world
Amazon nearing a 'tipping point'?
To the south, central Brazil is suffering its worst drought 100 years, increasing the risk of fires and further deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Researchers recently reported that a large swath of the southeastern Amazon has flipped from absorbing to emitting planet-warming CO2 emissions, pushing the rainforest closer to a "tipping point."
-
In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world
'On the verge of starvation'
After years of unrelenting drought, more than 1.14 million people in Madagascar are food-insecure, with some now forced to eat raw cactus, wild leaves and locusts in famine-like conditions. With the absence of natural disaster, crop failure or political conflict, the dire situation in the southeastern African nation is said to be first famine in modern history caused solely by climate change.
-
In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world
More people fleeing natural disasters
The number of people fleeing conflict and natural disasters hit a 10-year high in 2020, with a record 55 million people relocating within their own country. That's in addition to some 26 million people who fled across borders. A joint report released by refugee monitors in May found that three-quarters of the internally displaced were victims of extreme weather — and that number is likely to grow.
Author: Martin Kuebler, Stuart Braun