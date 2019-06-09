India child rape, murder case: Six found guilty

An Indian court on Monday convicted six Hindu men accused of raping and killing an eight-year-old Muslim girl in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The abduction of the girl, identified as Asifa Bano, was part of a plan to remove the minority nomadic community she belonged to from the area, the 15-page charge sheet said.

The sentence is expected in the coming hour.

Read more: India prescribes death penalty for child rape

more to come

dv/rt (AFP, Reuters)

