 India child rape, murder case: Six found guilty | News | DW | 10.06.2019

News

India child rape, murder case: Six found guilty

Six men, including a Hindu priest, have been convicted of raping and murdering an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Indian-controlled Kashmir. The case has sparked racial tensions between Muslim nomads and local Hindus.

A poster of 8-year-old Ashifa Bano during a protest in Kashmir (picture-alliance/ZumaPress)

An Indian court on Monday convicted six Hindu men accused of raping and killing an eight-year-old Muslim girl in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The abduction of the girl, identified as Asifa Bano, was part of a plan to remove the minority nomadic community she belonged to from the area, the 15-page charge sheet said.

The sentence is expected in the coming hour.

Read more: India prescribes death penalty for child rape

more to come

dv/rt (AFP, Reuters)

