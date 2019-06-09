India child rape, murder case: Six found guilty

Six men, including a Hindu priest, have been convicted of raping and murdering an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Indian-controlled Kashmir. The case has sparked racial tensions between Muslim nomads and local Hindus.
An Indian court on Monday convicted six Hindu men accused of raping and killing an eight-year-old Muslim girl in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The abduction of the girl, identified as Asifa Bano, was part of a plan to remove the minority nomadic community she belonged to from the area, the 15-page charge sheet said.
The sentence is expected in the coming hour.
