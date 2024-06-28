India: Canopy collapse at New Delhi airport after heavy rain

Officials said the canopy and some support beams fell in the domestic departure area of a terminal in the early hours of the morning due to heavy pre-monsoon rains.

A section of the canopy at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed early Friday during heavy pre-monsoon rains, killing one person and injuring eight others, officials said.

"Eight people have been injured, one person is dead," Atul Gard, director of Delhi Fire Services told AFP news agency.

Flights disrupted

All flight departures from Terminal 1 in India's capital city were temporarily suspended until 2 p.m. (0830 GMT/UTC), as rescuers cleared debris and searched for anyone trapped, the airport authority said.

An airport authority statement said the canopy and some support beams fell in the domestic departure area of Terminal 1 around 5 a.m. (2330 GMT/UTC), damaging cars in the pickup and drop-off area.

"There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," the statement from the airport posted on X said.

Other terminals were operating as normal, as were arrivals at Terminal 1, it added.

The injured were taken to the hospital.

Heavy rains cause havoc

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in a post on X, that he was "Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport."

Naidu added that rescue operations were ongoing and advised airlines to assist affected passengers.

Visuals from local news showed a taxi trapped under a collapsed pillar, as heavy rain continued, flooding roads and causing traffic snarls.

ss/kb (AP, AFP, Reuters)