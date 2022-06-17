India buys discounted oil from sanctioned Russia

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
India is taking advantage of the sanctions against Russia by purchasing its fuel at a cheaper price.
Germany's Olaf Scholz is hosting the G7 summit in Bavaria, where world leaders pledged $600 billion dollars to help low-income states build "climate resilient infrastructure." The Ukraine war is also high on the agenda.
President Vladimir Putin has slammed the West as Russia is hit by sanctions. He called on emerging economies to cooperate with Russia as the Kremlin seeks to reroute trade.
G7 leaders are examining a new package of actions aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, according to reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared by video to appeal for more help.
Rebuilding Ukraine will take "generations" and require funding akin to the post-WWII Marshall Plan, according to Germany's Olaf Scholz. Finland says it is ready to defend itself in case of an attack. DW has the latest.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version