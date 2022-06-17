 India buys discounted oil from sanctioned Russia | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 27.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

India buys discounted oil from sanctioned Russia

India is taking advantage of the sanctions against Russia by purchasing its fuel at a cheaper price.

Watch video 01:04

More in the Media Center

The scene is ready for Russian President Vladimir Putin to address a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 17, 2022. Russia's showpiece economic forum has been hit with a massive cyberattack, forcing President Vladimir Putin to delay his planned address by an hour. (Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Host Photo Agency Pool via AP)

St. Petersburg economic forum opens amid war 17.06.2022

21.06.2022 Freight train wagons from Russian enclave Kaliningrad are seen at the border railway station in Kybartai, Lithuania June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Russia threatens Lithuania over Kaliningrad 'blockade' 22.06.2022

07/02/2019 Duesseldorf, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland - Aeroflot Flugzeug, Flughafen Duesseldorf International, DUS

Do sanctions against Russia work? 17.06.2022

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business 22.06.2022

More from Business

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Romania helps Ukraine ship grain 27.06.2022

HHLA Logistics Container Terminal Tollerort am Hamburger Hafen / Waltershofer Hafen in Hamburg, 12.08.2012, Luftbild, Deutschland, Hamburg | , container ships at berth HHLA Logistics Container Terminal Tollerort and Walter Hofer Euro Gate Container Terminal in the Port of Hamburg, 12.08.2012, aerial view, Germany, Hamburg

Containers slow major ports 27.06.2022

DW Business - America

DW Business - America 24.06.2022

KIGALI, RWANDA - JUNE 23: The president of Ghana, Akufo-Addo, the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and the CEO of BioNTech, Prof. Ugur Sahin break the ground at a groundbreaking ceremony on June 23, 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. BioNTech starts construction of its first mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa. This site marks the establishment of BioNTech’s pan-African, end-to-end manufacturing network for mRNA-based vaccines. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)

BioNTech breaks ground on Rwanda vaccine factory 24.06.2022

Read also

European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi attend a working dinner during the first day of the G7 leaders' summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool??????

G7 leaders launch infrastructure fund to counter Chinese influence 26.06.2022

Germany's Olaf Scholz is hosting the G7 summit in Bavaria, where world leaders pledged $600 billion dollars to help low-income states build "climate resilient infrastructure." The Ukraine war is also high on the agenda.

(220622) -- BEIJING, June 22, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in virtual format, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Putin urges BRICS nations to cooperate with Russia 23.06.2022

President Vladimir Putin has slammed the West as Russia is hit by sanctions. He called on emerging economies to cooperate with Russia as the Kremlin seeks to reroute trade.

(From C, clockwise) Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and France's President Emmanuel Macron have taken seat at a round table as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses G7 leaders via video link during their working session on June 27, 2022 at Elmau Castle, southern Germany, where the German Chancellor hosts a summit of the Group of Seven rich nations (G7). - G7 leaders are under pressure to hold fast to climate pledges when they meet in Bavaria from June 26 to 28, as Russia's energy cuts trigger a dash back to planet-heating fossil fuels. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / various sources / AFP)

G7 summit: Leaders explore Russian oil price cap — reports 27.06.2022

G7 leaders are examining a new package of actions aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, according to reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared by video to appeal for more help.

21.06.2022 Ukrainian service members patrol an area in the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20, 2022. Picture taken June 20, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Ukraine will need a 'Marshall Plan' for reconstruction — live updates 22.06.2022

Rebuilding Ukraine will take "generations" and require funding akin to the post-WWII Marshall Plan, according to Germany's Olaf Scholz. Finland says it is ready to defend itself in case of an attack. DW has the latest.