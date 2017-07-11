India: Blaze hits world's largest vaccine maker

A blaze broke out on Thursday at India's Serum Institute, the world's largest producer of vaccines, but a source said production of the coronavirus vaccine was not affected.

Images showed huge plumes of gray smoke billowing from the site of the fire in Pune city, in India's southern Maharashtra state, while dozens of company workers in lab suits left the compound.

The institute is currently manufacturing millions of doses of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The company is also preparing to produce a vaccine developed by US-based firm Novavax Inc.

"Thank you everyone for your concern and prayers," Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted. "So far the most important thing is that there have been no lives lost or major injuries due to the fire, despite a few floors being destroyed."

The fire started in the afternoon in the Manjari area of the SII campus, Pune's chief fire officer Prashant Ranpise said, adding that firefighters were on the scene. Three people have been rescued from the building, which was under construction.

At least five fire trucks had been deployed to put the flames out.

"Our teams are checking whether any more persons are stuck," Ranpise added. "We do not know yet what caused the fire or the extent of damages yet."

Several countries depending on the institute

In January, Indian regulators approved two vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin. India began one of the world's biggest vaccine rollouts on Saturday, and aims to have 300 million people inoculated by July. Several countries, including Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh, are relying on the Serum Institute to supply them with the vaccine.

India exported its first batch on Wednesday, with 2 million doses sent to Bangladesh and 1 million to Nepal. The institute also plans to supply 200 million doses to COVAX, the World Health Organization-backed alliance set up to help distribute the vaccine to poor countries.

